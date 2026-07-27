Individualised Living Options NDIS: YBL Independent Living Clarifies Flexible Housing Model

MAROOCHYDORE, QLD, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Your Best Life Independent Living has published a plain-English guide to Individualised Living Options NDIS (ILO), helping participants and families understand eligibility, funding stages and how ILO differs from SIL.

Many NDIS participants and their families ask what ILO NDIS is when the term first appears in a plan, often confusing it with Supported Independent Living (SIL) or Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA). The challenge is that ILO vs SIL comparisons are rarely explained clearly, leaving people unsure whether they qualify or how the two-stage funding process works.

YBL Independent Living’s new resource addresses this gap directly, setting out Individualised Living Options eligibility criteria, typical support hours and how participants can design a living arrangement around their own goals rather than move into an existing group home. The guide comes as more participants review home and living options during plan reassessments, making clear, accurate information about ILO more relevant than ever.

According to Joseph Oderldine, Brand Manager at YBL Independent Living, many participants only discover ILO exists once they start asking questions about their plan. “The biggest misconception is that ILO and SIL are interchangeable, when in fact ILO exists specifically for people who want to shape their own living arrangement rather than move into a shared home with rostered support,” Oderldine said. He added that YBL Independent Living built the guide because too many families were being handed jargon-heavy explanations instead of a straightforward comparison they could actually use when talking to their planner.

As of September 2025, the NDIS supported more than 750,000 participants nationally, with home and living funding split across three main categories: SIL, ILO and SDA. Under current NDIS guidelines, ILO eligibility generally requires participants to be aged 18 or over and to need at least six hours of daily support, with funding released in two stages, exploration and design followed by ongoing implementation. Full detail on how YBL Independent Living structures ILO support, including its wider home and living services, is available at Your Best Life Independent Living.

Participants and families preparing for an NDIS plan review are encouraged to visit YBL Independent Living’s Individualised Living Options NDIS to review eligibility criteria and prepare informed questions for their planner.

About YBL Independent Living

Your Best Life Independent Living is a Sunshine Coast-based NDIS provider supporting participants to design flexible, personalised home and living arrangements, including Individualised Living Options and Supported Independent Living. To discuss ILO eligibility or arrange a consultation, contact YBL Independent Living.

Media Contact

Joseph Oderldine

Brand Manager

YBL Independent Living

Ground Floor, 9 Maud St, Maroochydore QLD 4558, Australia

(07) 5293 9020

enquiries@levelup.ybl.org.au

https://yblindependentliving.com.au/