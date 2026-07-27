Assisting Hands Home Care Celebrates Grand Opening of Third Florida Office in Venice

VENICE, FL, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Care for America Corp, doing business as Assisting Hands Gulf Coast, proudly announces the grand opening of its third Florida office, further expanding its commitment to providing exceptional in-home care services to seniors, veterans, and families throughout Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Osprey, and southern Sarasota County.

For more than a decade, Assisting Hands Home Care has been dedicated to helping individuals remain safe, comfortable, and independent in the place they call home. What began with a simple mission—to provide exceptional care with dignity and compassion—has grown into a highly respected organization employing more than 330 professional caregivers supported by a seasoned team of nurse care managers who oversee training, supervision, and individualized care planning.

The opening of the Venice office represents more than business growth—it reflects the organization’s continued investment in the communities it serves by creating local jobs while expanding access to high-quality home care services.

“Our mission has always been simple: do the right thing because we genuinely care,” said the owner of Assisting Hands Home Care. “After switching from a healthcare executive career in Corporate America, I wanted to return to what mattered most—serving people in our local communities. Every family deserves peace of mind knowing their loved one is receiving compassionate, dependable care from professionals they can trust.”

The owner’s lifelong commitment to aging services extends beyond the organization. She previously served as an appointed member of the County’s Council on Aging Committee and as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Florida Council on Aging, advocating for policies and resources that support older adults throughout the state.

Today, Assisting Hands Home Care has grown into a purpose-driven team of approximately 345 employees united by a shared commitment to reliability, integrity, and compassionate service. The organization has earned a strong reputation for delivering exceptional care while building meaningful relationships with clients, families, and healthcare professionals.

Assisting Hands Home Care works closely with hospitals, rehabilitation centers, assisted living communities, independent living and retirement communities, elder law attorneys, fiduciaries, local churches, Medicare-certified home health agencies, and other healthcare partners to help ensure individuals experience safe transitions home after hospitalization and receive the support they need to age in place successfully.

The company’s caregivers understand firsthand the challenges families face.

“We’re not just caregivers—we’re daughters, sons, spouses, parents, grandchildren, siblings, neighbors, and friends. Many of us are caring for our own aging loved ones while helping others do the same. We understand the questions, the emotions, and the responsibility that families carry. That’s why every day we strive to ensure your loved one is truly in good hands with Assisting Hands.”

Services include companion care, personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders, light homemaking, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, respite care for family caregivers, veteran care services, transitional care following hospitalization, and customized in-home support designed to help clients maintain their independence and quality of life. We are truly a resource for the communities.

The new Venice office strengthens Assisting Hands Home Care’s ability to serve the growing needs of the region while continuing its mission of delivering exceptional care with compassion, professionalism, and integrity.

The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, July 23, with an Open House between 2 P.M. and 5 P.M. and a Ribbon Cutting at 4 P.M. at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd, Suite 236, Venice, FL 34285, to learn more about the services available to local families. Healthcare professionals, including Certified Nursing Assistants and Home Health Aides, community partners, veterans, seniors, caregivers, and residents are welcome to attend and meet the team dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.

About Assisting Hands Home Care (Gulf Coast)

Assisting Hands Home Care has been serving Florida families for more than a decade by providing compassionate, professional non-medical home care services to seniors, veterans, individuals recovering from illness or surgery, and families needing respite and caregiving support residing in Sarasota, Manatee, and Hillsborough County. With three Florida locations and a team of approximately 345 dedicated employees, Assisting Hands Home Care is committed to helping individuals remain safe, independent, and engaged in the comfort of their own homes through personalized care delivered with reliability, integrity, and heart.

Media Contact:

Alexis Nguyen, MBA

CEO & Owner

(813) 868-6782 ext. 105

ANguyen@AssistingHands.com

AssistingHands.com/Sarasota | AssistingHands.com/TampaBay

871 Venetia Bay Blvd, Suite 236, Venice, FL 34285