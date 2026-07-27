iCallify Releases AI-Driven Inbound Call Center Platform

Orlando, FL, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — iCallify announces the release of its advanced Inbound Call Center Software. a solution that will allow you to optimize your call center and boost agent performance by making the process of customer communication smarter and more efficient.

In recent years, organizations from many industries have been experiencing increased pressure on providing fast, personal, and consistent service due to rising customer expectations. Inbound call center software by iCallify is aimed at helping businesses to easily manage large numbers of calls using smart routing and automation, so your support team could offer better experience to customers.

The platform provides a full range of basic inbound call center functionalities, including Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), skill-based routing, call recording, call monitoring in real time, queue management, and integration with CRM. All of them help organizations to connect their customers with the appropriate agents faster, achieve better First Call Resolution, and optimize the overall operations.

Unlike other call center software systems that require complicated infrastructure, iCallify allows using flexible deployment for businesses of all sizes. It means that customer support centers, healthcare organizations, banks and financial companies, eCommerce, telecommunications, BPOs, services firms with large numbers of customer interactions can use the platform for managing their operations.

In addition to core capabilities, the software includes intelligent features such as:

Artificial intelligence-based IVR and intelligent call routing

Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

Unlimited call queues

Sticky Agent

Live call monitoring and whisper coaching

Call recording and call quality management

CRM and third-party integrations

Dashboards and reporting in real time

Time-based and holiday routing

WebRTC-based remote agent portal

Omnichannel communication, including voice, WhatsApp, SMS and others

“As our mission is to help organizations optimize their customer communication, we’ve developed an intelligent inbound call center software that will allow businesses to make their customer support faster and more personalized,” commented a representative of iCallify. “With this product, companies get a scalable communication platform that allows agents to solve customers’ problems quickly.”

Besides, the inbound call center software includes APIs and webhooks to integrate with various CRM platforms and other business applications. It will let organizations automate processes, decrease the time needed to process customer queries and support more personalized customer communication.

In addition to inbound calling, iCallify’s cloud communication platform allows outbound and blended calling, which lets businesses manage their customer service, sales, and support operations in one place. Due to flexible deployment and scalable architecture, the platform suits both growing businesses and enterprises.

If you want to improve inbound customer support, reduce abandon rate, and optimize agent performance, please explore iCallify’s Inbound Call Center Software and ask for personalized demo.

For more information about the Inbound Call Center Software, please visit the official page:

https://icallify.com/inbound-call-center-software/

About iCallify

iCallify is a provider of cloud communication platform delivering AI-powered call center software, contact center solutions, IP PBX, auto dialers, and omnichannel communication platforms. The company serves businesses, VoIP providers, MSPs, ITSPs, and telecom operators.