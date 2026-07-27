Crunch Fitness San Rafael Opens with the First Outdoor MoveStrong Plate Loaded Strength Training Area

San Rafael, CA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — New Bay Area location introduces the first outdoor installation of the MoveStrong Plate Loaded Strength Series, expanding opportunities for commercial outdoor strength training.

Crunch Fitness has officially opened its doors in San Rafael, becoming the first fitness facility to incorporate the MoveStrong Plate Loaded Strength Series into an outdoor training environment.

The installation represents an important step in the evolution of outdoor fitness, bringing traditional plate-loaded strength training capabilities to an outdoor setting without compromising performance, progression, or user experience.

Designed specifically for commercial environments, the MoveStrong Plate Loaded Strength Series offers a complete outdoor strength training solution that supports users across a wide range of fitness levels and training goals. Adjustable loading capabilities provide flexibility for each user, while the multi-station design supports both independent training and organized group sessions.

Crunch Fitness San Rafael pairs this innovative outdoor strength area with a full range of indoor fitness amenities, including strength and cardio equipment, functional training spaces, group fitness programming, and recovery options.

By introducing the MoveStrong Plate Loaded Strength Series outdoors, Crunch Fitness San Rafael is demonstrating how indoor and outdoor training environments can work together to create a more flexible and engaging fitness experience for members while setting a new benchmark for commercial outdoor strength training.

The new facility is now open and welcoming members from San Rafael and the surrounding communities.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2026/7/10/crunch-fitness-san-rafael-opens-with-the-first-outdoor-movestrong-plate-loaded-strength-training-area

https://vimeo.com/1208179851?fl=ip&fe=ec