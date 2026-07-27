CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS

Environmental and municipal testing laboratories face constant pressure to produce accurate, defensible data while managing growing sample volumes, tighter turnaround times, and increasingly rigorous audits. Traditional, manual approaches to quality control, such as reviewing instrument outputs, flagging out-of-range results, tracking calibration schedules, and preparing for accreditation assessments, are becoming harder to sustain as labs scale.

In his presentation, Arun will explore how artificial intelligence, when powered by a LIMS, can transform quality control from a reactive, manual process into a proactive, data-driven one. He will discuss how an AI-native LIMS can help environmental and municipal labs catch quality issues before they escalate into non-conformances, reduce the burden of manual QC review, and stay audit-ready year-round.

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