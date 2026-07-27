Vinkler Law Offices, Ltd. Secures $525,000 Settlement in Cook County Medical Negligence Case

Chicago, IL, United States, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — On May 1, 2026, Jerome A. Vinkler, Amber C. Konow, and Kayla L. Meloy of Vinkler Law Offices, Ltd. obtained a $525,000 confidential settlement in a Cook County medical negligence case involving a 58-year-old man who developed a severe sacral pressure injury during a prolonged hospitalization following a major cardiothoracic surgery.

The Plaintiff presented to a major Chicagoland Hospital on December 10, 2021, for an elective pulmonary thromboendarterectomy and LIMA-LAD bypass with PFO closure due to Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension.

This lawsuit alleged that the Plaintiff was known to be at a high risk for skin breakdown due to his medical condition, prolonged immobility, intubation, and postoperative course. The Plaintiff contended that the Defendants failed to implement appropriate preventive measures designed to protect against the development of and deterioration of pressure injuries.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleged that the hospital failed to properly assess the Plaintiff’s risk for skin breakdown upon admission, failed to timely implement a pressure injury prevention plan, failed to provide adequate turning and repositioning, failed to provide appropriate pressure-relieving surfaces, failed to ensure adequate nutritional support, and failed to conduct and document routine skin assessments.

The Plaintiff remained hospitalized and intubated following the surgery. On December 20, 2021, a deep tissue injury was reportedly identified, however, the lawsuit alleged that the wound care specialists were not timely consulted. It was not until January 3, 2022, that a would care evaluation documented a significant unstageable pressure injury involving the sacral region and bilateral buttocks.

According to the allegations, the wound continued to deteriorate despite its severity. Subsequent diagnostic testing performed on January 7, 2022, revealed osteomyelitis involving the coccyx, a serious bone infection requiring intravenous antibiotics and specialized wound management.

The Plaintiff was transferred to a rehabilitation facility on January 12, 2022, where a large unstageable sacral wound was documented. Within days, he required an emergency transfer back to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of complications associated with the wound, including uncontrolled bleeding. On January 16, 2022, he underwent surgical debridement of the wound. The Plaintiff’s injury was finally resolved on April 28, 2022.

As a result of the delayed identification and treatment of the pressure injury, the Plaintiff endured prolonged hospitalization, osteomyelitis, intravenous antibiotic therapy, home healthcare services, significant pain and suffering, physical and emotional distress, disability, disfigurement, and a diminished quality of life.

Now the hospital claimed the care was focused on saving the patient’s life and that he was lucky to be alive.

Following extensive discovery and litigation, the parties participated in mediation with ADR Systems by the Honorable Larry G. Axelrood (retired) and reached a confidential settlement of $525,000. This resolution represents the compromise of disputed claims and does not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party.

According to Mr. Vinkler, “It is not a defense to malpractice to say the patient is lucky to be alive. This was the highest settlement for a patient who has fully recovered.”

Vinkler Law Offices represents Plaintiffs injured in personal injury matters for catastrophic injury and wrongful death, including medical malpractice, product liability, drug litigation, trucking crash, construction, and nursing home matters.