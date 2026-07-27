Tackle Smart Sports Expands Football Training Programs with a Focus on Safer Tackling and Athlete Development

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Sports // 0 Comments

McKinney, Texas, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Tackle Smart Sports is helping redefine youth football training by combining expert coaching with a science-based approach that emphasizes safer tackling techniques, athletic development, and long-term player success. Based in McKinney, Texas, the academy offers structured football training programs for athletes ranging from beginners to advanced players.

Founded by former professional rugby player Roger Wilson, who played more than 350 professional matches during his 15-year career, Tackle Smart Sports was created to address one of football’s biggest challenges—teaching athletes how to tackle more effectively while prioritizing player safety.

Unlike traditional football instruction that focuses solely on physical contact, Tackle Smart Sports integrates movement mechanics, body positioning, agility, strength, flexibility, and game awareness into every training session. This comprehensive approach helps athletes build confidence while learning proper football fundamentals.

“Our mission is to develop better football players through quality coaching and proven training methods,” said Roger Wilson, Founder of Tackle Smart Sports. “We believe that athletes perform at their best when they learn proper technique, understand body mechanics, and develop the confidence to execute skills correctly.”

The academy provides football instruction for youth, middle school, high school, collegiate, and professional athletes. Programs are designed to improve tackling technique, speed, agility, athletic movement, and overall football performance in an environment that encourages continuous learning and development.

In addition to on-field instruction, Tackle Smart Sports regularly publishes educational articles and resources for parents, coaches, and athletes covering topics such as youth football training, player development, football safety, and choosing the right training academy.

Summer football training sessions are held at the INPOWERiQ Performance Centre in McKinney, Texas, providing athletes with access to professional coaching in a dedicated performance training environment.

Families interested in learning more about football training programs, upcoming sessions, coaching philosophy, and educational resources can visit the official Tackle Smart Sports website.

About Tackle Smart Sports

Tackle Smart Sports is a football training academy based in McKinney, Texas, specializing in tackle and flag football instruction. The organization combines evidence-based coaching with modern athletic development techniques to help athletes improve performance, develop safer tackling skills, and build confidence on the field. Training programs are available for youth, high school, collegiate, and professional athletes.

For more information, visit:

https://www.tacklesmartsports.com/

Media Contact

Roger Wilson
Tackle Smart Sports
6051 Alma Road
McKinney, Texas 75070

Phone: +1 (972) 805-6493
Email: roger@tacklesmartsports.com
Website: https://www.tacklesmartsports.com/

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