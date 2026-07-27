Decrypt Compliance Launches New SaaS Audit Readiness Guidance to Help Companies Avoid Common Pitfalls in Audit Preparation

SAN JOSE, CA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance, a cybersecurity, privacy, and AI compliance advisory firm, today shared guidance addressing the common pitfalls to avoid in audit preparation for SaaS companies. As more software businesses pursue SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications to win enterprise deals and build customer trust, the firm has observed recurring mistakes that slow audits down, increase costs, and put certification timelines at risk.

“SaaS companies often assume that strong day-to-day security practices automatically translate into audit readiness. That’s rarely the case,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and Managing Partner of Decrypt Compliance. “The businesses that struggle most in audit preparation aren’t the ones with weak security — they’re the ones that haven’t documented, tested, or aligned their controls before the auditor ever walks in.”

Why Audit Preparation Trips Up SaaS Companies

Unlike more prescriptive frameworks, SOC 2 gives organizations flexibility to define their own controls, provided those controls meet AICPA trust services criteria. For fast-moving SaaS teams, that flexibility can become a liability. According to Decrypt Compliance, the most common pitfalls in audit preparation for SaaS companies include:

Poorly defined internal controls. Controls that describe how a company hopes to operate — rather than how it actually operates — create confusion for auditors and put compliance claims at risk. A control is only useful if it reflects real, enforced practices with evidence to back it up. Misunderstanding what the audit actually evaluates. Many SaaS teams treat SOC 2 like a checklist audit similar to ISO certification. In reality, auditors assess how well a company’s specific controls support the security claims it makes to customers — which requires a tailored, evidence-driven approach rather than a generic one. Confusing operational compliance with audit readiness. Strong internal processes don’t automatically produce the objective, auditable evidence a SOC 2 report requires. Without a documented trail — system change logs, incident records, access reviews, and current security policies — even well-run SaaS companies can stumble during fieldwork. Waiting too long to close gaps. Teams that treat the readiness assessment as a formality, rather than a real opportunity to catch and fix issues, often discover control gaps only after the audit has already started — when it’s far more expensive and disruptive to fix them. Choosing an auditor without SaaS-specific experience. Not every audit firm understands the pace, tooling, and infrastructure patterns common to SaaS environments. Working with an auditor unfamiliar with cloud-native architectures can slow the process and lead to friction over evidence that doesn’t fit a traditional mold.

A Proactive Approach Pays Off

Decrypt Compliance recommends that SaaS companies begin audit preparation well before engaging an auditor — starting with an internal review of controls against actual practices, followed by a structured readiness assessment to identify and close gaps early. This proactive approach reduces surprises during fieldwork, shortens audit timelines, and produces a report that more accurately reflects the organization’s real security posture.

The firm’s full breakdown of these issues, including detailed examples of how poorly defined controls can undermine an audit, is available in its blog post, “Common Mistakes to Avoid When Preparing for a Compliance Audit,” published on the Decrypt Compliance website.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a cybersecurity, privacy, and AI compliance advisory firm specializing in SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, HITRUST, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance for high-growth technology companies. Founded by Raymond Cheng, the firm partners with SaaS businesses to design audit strategies that reflect real operational practices, helping clients achieve certifications that build genuine trust with customers and prospects.

For more information, visit https://decrypt.cpa or contact info@decrypt.cpa.