What Is the AACA Overseas Qualifications Assessment (OQA) Program?

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The AACA Overseas Qualifications Assessment (OQA) Program is an assessment pathway for internationally qualified architects who want to pursue architectural registration and skilled migration opportunities in Australia. The program is administered by the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) and evaluates whether an overseas architectural qualification and demonstrated professional competencies are comparable to the standards expected in Australia.

The OQA is particularly important for architects who obtained their qualifications outside Australia and wish to progress toward registration as an architect. The assessment considers the applicant’s tertiary architectural education, academic background, professional experience, portfolio, and ability to demonstrate the competencies outlined in the National Standard of Competency for Architects (NSCA).

For new applicants, the current OQA process is a comprehensive assessment that includes qualification assessment and competency assessment. Applicants generally need to provide academic documentation, evidence of relevant professional experience, a portfolio containing selected architectural projects, and written summary statements addressing the required competency criteria. A Competency Assessment Interview may also form part of the process. Applicants are expected to demonstrate that their education and experience have prepared them to meet the relevant Australian architectural competency standards.

A successful OQA outcome can provide an important pathway toward the Architectural Practice Examination (APE), subject to the applicable eligibility requirements, including practical experience requirements. Applicants may also receive a Skilled Migration Assessment for the occupation of Architect when the relevant requirements are met, and the assessment is requested for migration purposes.

Preparing an OQA application requires careful attention to detail. Your project selection, portfolio presentation, summary statements, and supporting evidence should clearly demonstrate your architectural knowledge, skills, responsibilities, and professional decision-making. Weak or poorly organised documentation may make it difficult to communicate your competencies effectively.

At AustraliaCDRHelp.Com, we understand the importance of presenting your architectural experience and qualifications in a clear, structured, and professional manner. Our experienced team can assist eligible overseas-qualified architects with portfolio preparation, competency-focused documentation, and professional writing support for their OQA journey.

If you are planning to pursue architectural registration or migration to Australia, understanding the OQA requirements is an essential first step toward preparing a strong and well-organised application. Contact Now for the best AACA Skills Assessment help for your Australian Architect Migration.