Rainbow Village Adds Four New Team Members to Support Historic Program Expansion

DULUTH, GA, United States, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — As its Building Homes, Building Hope Capital Campaign continues – more than doubling its scope in both transformational programming and transitional housing – Rainbow Village announced today the addition of four new team members. Ranging from facilities management to community engagement, the newest additions will help support the nonprofit’s mission of bringing Help, Hope, Housing, and Healing to families experiencing homelessness as it makes the historic leap from 30 to 66 unhoused families. What began as one house in 1991 will soon encompass seven apartment buildings in Metro Atlanta, where families can find a safe haven and a path back to self-sufficiency.

“Through our Building Homes, Building Hope Capital Campaign, we’re not just expanding our campus and capacity,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “We’re also growing our reach, streamlining our processes, and improving our programming. That takes people – dedicated people who bring passion and vision to our organization. As we scale up in virtually every area of our village, we have to be very intentional about each new addition to our team. It’s imperative that we keep the ‘village’ in Rainbow Village. Just last year, Rainbow Village was awarded an Amazing Workplace® Certification. I believe the additions of Justin, Nicoisha, Sasha, and Sergio will enhance our amazing team even further for the benefit of the families we serve.”

The newest additions to the staff at Rainbow Village include:

Justin Cates – Community Engagement Director: With a solid track record in high-impact outreach events, community building, and fundraising within the nonprofit sector, Cates believes deeply in the value and potential of every person, a belief that closely aligns with the mission and work of Rainbow Village. In his new role, he will lead community engagement and partnership strategies to advance organizational awareness, volunteerism, and philanthropic support. He will also cultivate relationships with corporate, faith-based, and community stakeholders to expand mission impact and strategic collaborations. His experience will help advance Rainbow Village’s sustainability throughout its expansion and over the years to follow.

Nicoisha Allen – Director of Program Impact: Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in social work and human services leadership to her new role at Rainbow Village. She is deeply committed to promoting dignity, equity, and empowerment while ensuring the voices and lived experiences of those served remain at the center of program development and decision-making. Her leadership reflects a strong dedication to building supportive environments that foster stability, growth, and long-term success for vulnerable populations.

Sasha Jones – ASPIRE Success Coach: Jones worked in Reunification Services at a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking cycles affecting families involved in foster care. She also completed an internship with the Department of Family and Children’s Services in the Caregiver Recruitment and Retention Unit, where she worked closely with foster parents to ensure they received the support and resources they needed. She will bring that same passion for supporting families and strengthening communities to her new role at Rainbow Village.

Sergio Perez – Facilities Manager: Perez is a seasoned facilities management professional with over 18 years of experience leading facilities and operations across the private sector, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. His diverse background has equipped him with a strong ability to manage complex facility needs while aligning operations with organizational missions. He will bring a results-driven approach to optimizing building performance, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring safe, well-maintained environments for the families, staff, and visitors of Rainbow Village.

Before the opening of the two new apartment buildings and the welcoming of 36 new families at Rainbow Village early next year, the nonprofit plans to further expand its staff. Those interested in joining the nonprofit’s team are encouraged to bookmark the Careers page at www.RainbowVillage.org and check back often for new positions as they become available. For those who wish to contribute to Rainbow Village’s Building Homes, Building Hope Campaign as it enters its final stages, please visit https://rainbowvillage.org/capital-campaign-building-homes-building-hope/.

About Rainbow Village: Established in 1991, Rainbow Village is a transformative 501(c)(3) nonprofit program located in Duluth, GA, that serves families experiencing homelessness. Its unique model provides safe housing, education, and community support systems that allow families to confidently embark on the journey to self-sufficiency and thrive beyond the Village. To learn more about the mission at the heart of Rainbow Village, make a tax-deductible donation, or register as a volunteer, visit www.RainbowVillage.org. To impact its Capital Campaign, visit https://rainbowvillage.org/capital-campaign-building-homes-building-hope/. For those who wish to stay up to date on the latest Rainbow Village news and events, the nonprofit invites you to connect with them on social media, including Facebook @RainbowVillageInc, Instagram @rainbowvillageinc, X @rainbowvillage1, and LinkedIn @rainbow-village-inc.