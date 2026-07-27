AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules

The BOXER-8752AI is set to offer up to eight RJ-45 LAN ports with PoE function alongside an additional RJ-45 port supporting 5GbE speed with independent MAC. Joining these will be up to six independent 5Gbps USB ports, both DB-9 and DB-15 ports offering a selection of CANBus, programmable DIO, and RS-232/422/485 interfaces.

With the additional announcement that NVIDIA Cosmos 3 – the first fully open omnimodal world model for physical AI – will be available to run on NVIDIA Jetson Thor series, the BOXER-8752AI shows particular potential for scalable Smart City infrastructure projects. The lightweight, 4B parameter model enables real-time livestream and multi-view vision understanding, giving AAEON customers a fast, cost-efficient, and customizable foundation through which data acquired using AAEON’s expansive hardware can be tailored to suit real-world scenarios.

AAEON has also announced plans for the most compact fanless edge PC featuring NVIDIA Jetson Thor module, the BOXER-8723AI, powered by NVIDIA Jetson T2000. This system will also leverage the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GPU for 400 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute and 16GB of LPDDR5X.

Taking advantage of the greater thermal headroom available due to the NVIDIA Jetson T2000 module’s lower power profile, AAEON has indicated the BOXER-8723AI’s design principles will be to ensure it is as compact as possible while retaining key interfaces and fanless operation. In addition to this, AAEON has indicated the BOXER-8723AI will come with CE/FCC Class B certification, expanding the system’s potential utility across sectors.

Developers can accelerate the development of next-generation Jetson Thor modules with software emulation and agent skills for memory optimization.

For more information and preliminary specifications for the BOXER-8723AI and BOXER-8752AI, please visit the dedicated Edge AI Solutions page on the AAEON website, or contact your AAEON representative.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.