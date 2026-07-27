iCallify Launches AI-Powered Outbound Call Center Software

iCallify introduces an intelligent outbound calling platform featuring auto dialing, CRM integration, real-time analytics, and advanced campaign management.

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Software // 0 Comments

Orlando, FL, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — iCallify, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communication solutions, today announced the launch of its advanced Outbound Call Center Software, designed to help businesses streamline outbound campaigns, improve agent productivity, and maximize customer engagement through automation and intelligent call management.

As organizations increasingly rely on proactive customer communication for sales, lead generation, appointment reminders, surveys, collections, and customer retention, businesses require an outbound communication platform that combines automation, scalability, and real-time insights. iCallify’s latest solution addresses these needs with a comprehensive outbound calling platform built for modern contact center software and growing enterprises.

The platform enables organizations to automate high-volume outbound campaigns while maintaining personalized customer interactions. With intelligent dialing technologies, CRM integration, real-time reporting, and advanced campaign management, businesses can improve agent efficiency, reduce idle time, and increase successful customer connections.

Key Features of iCallify Outbound Call Center Software

  • Intelligent Auto Dialing
  • Campaign Management
  • CRM Integration
  • Real-Time Analytics & Reporting
  • Call Recording & Quality Monitoring
  • Advanced Call Routing

The solution is ideal for a wide range of industries, including BPOs, contact centers, telecom service providers, healthcare, financial services, retail, eCommerce, logistics, education, and customer support organizations that depend on proactive customer communication. Its flexible architecture also enables managed service providers and telecom operators to deploy scalable, multi-tenant outbound communication platforms.

By combining intelligent automation, CRM connectivity, real-time analytics, and flexible deployment options, iCallify helps businesses reduce operational costs, increase agent productivity, and deliver exceptional customer engagement at scale.

Know more about iCallify Outbound Call Center Software: https://icallify.com/outbound-call-center-software/

About iCallify

iCallify is a cutting-edge call center software suite developed by Inextrix Technologies. Designed for scalability and flexibility, iCallify offers intelligent call routing, omnichannel communication, advanced reporting, and seamless integration capabilities to help contact centers worldwide deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more