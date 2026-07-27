The Fonts Panel in PDF4WCAG: supporting PDF accessibility and compliance

Berlin, Germany, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ —

When it comes to PDF accessibility, fonts are far more than a design choice. They are an important technical component that affects how text is represented and interpreted by assistive technologies. One of the key additions in PDF4WCAG Accessibility Checker 1.10 is the new Fonts inspection panel, which provides a detailed analysis of embedded fonts, font types and subsets, and encoding information.

Why fonts matter for accessible PDFs

For textual content, PDF/UA and Well-Tagged PDF (WTPDF) require text to be represented in a way that supports reliable Unicode extraction and interpretation by assistive technologies.

Proper font implementation helps ensure:

Reliable text extraction

Searchable and selectable text

Accurate Unicode mapping

Reliable interpretation by assistive technologies

If font encoding or accurate Unicode character mapping is incorrect, text may appear correctly on screen while being interpreted incorrectly by assistive technologies or accessibility validation tools.

What the Fonts panel shows

The new Fonts panel in PDF4WCAG 1.10 provides detailed technical information about every font used in the document, including:

Embedded fonts – displays information about fonts embedded in the document

– displays information about fonts embedded in the document Font type and subset information – displays the font type and whether a font is embedded as a subset or in full

– displays the font type and whether a font is embedded as a subset or in full Encoding information – provides information about font encoding to assist in diagnosing Unicode mapping issues

Why fonts matter for accessible PDFs

For textual content, PDF/UA and Well-Tagged PDF (WTPDF) require text to be represented in a way that supports reliable Unicode extraction and interpretation by assistive technologies.

Proper font implementation helps ensure:

Reliable text extraction

Searchable and selectable text

Accurate Unicode mapping

Reliable interpretation by assistive technologies

If font encoding or accurate Unicode character mapping is incorrect, text may appear correctly on screen while being interpreted incorrectly by assistive technologies or accessibility validation tools.

What the Fonts panel shows

The new Fonts panel in PDF4WCAG 1.10 provides detailed technical information about every font used in the document, including:

Embedded fonts – displays information about fonts embedded in the document

– displays information about fonts embedded in the document Font type and subset information – displays the font type and whether a font is embedded as a subset or in full

– displays the font type and whether a font is embedded as a subset or in full Encoding information – provides information about font encoding to assist in diagnosing Unicode mapping issues

Users can immediately inspect all font resources from a single location. This makes troubleshooting much faster, especially in complex documents containing multiple embedded fonts.