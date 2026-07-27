Vinkler Law Offices, Ltd. Secures $700k Settlement in Cook County Medical Negligence Case

Chicago, IL, United States, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — On January 21, 2026, Jerome A. Vinkler, Amber C. Konow, and Kayla L. Meloy of Vinkler Law Offices, Ltd. obtained a $700,000 confidential settlement in a Cook County medical negligence case that involved a 71-year-old man who suffered a massive pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest following an elective spinal surgery on April 26, 2021.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit, on April 26, 2021, the Plaintiff underwent a complex, multi-level lumbar decompression surgery at a major Chicagoland Hospital. The procedure included multiple lumbar laminectomies and bilateral decompression procedures. The surgery started at 7:41 AM and ended at 7:38 PM, lasting approximately 12 hours.

This lawsuit alleged that on April 27, 2021, less than twenty-four hours after surgery, the Plaintiff became tachypneic, tachycardic and diaphoretic. A rapid response was initiated, and the Plaintiff was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, where he was noted to be in pulseless electrical activity, and a Code Blue was called.

The Plaintiff suffered cardiopulmonary collapse and required emergency resuscitative measures. Diagnostic testing revealed a massive pulmonary embolism, prompting an emergency pulmonary embolectomy to remove the clot from the patient’s lungs.

On April 28, 2021, diagnostic studies identified a deep vein thrombosis in the Plaintiff’s right leg. To reduce the risk of additional clots traveling to the lungs, physicians placed an inferior vena cava (IVC) filter.

The Plaintiff remained critically ill and required extensive respiratory and circulatory support. On April 30, 2021, he underwent an additional surgical procedure for chest closure following the emergency intervention. Over the following days, he gradually improved and was ultimately discharged from the hospital on May 11, 2021.

This lawsuit alleged that the healthcare providers failed to appropriately manage the Plaintiff’s risk of thromboembolic complications associated with the lengthy spinal procedure. The Defendants failed to complete the lumbar laminectomy and bilateral decompression procedures in a timely manner. They also failed to recognize the Plaintiff was at elevated risk for developing deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism while also failing to implement reasonable measures to reduce these risks.

Following extensive litigation, discovery, and formal mediation with the Honorable Larry G. Axelrood (retired) through ADR Systems, both parties agreed to a confidential settlement amount of $700,000. This resolution represents a compromise of disputed claims, and the Defendants denied liability and denied that they breached the applicable standard of care. The settlement does not constitute an admission of fault or wrongdoing by any party. This settlement provides meaningful compensation for the Plaintiff and avoids the risks, expense, and uncertainty associated with trial.

Vinkler Law Offices represents Plaintiffs injured in personal injury matters for catastrophic injury and wrongful death, including medical malpractice, product liability, drug litigation, trucking crash, construction, and nursing home matters.