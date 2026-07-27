PowerPlastics Pool Covers Marks Over Three Decades of Industry Leadership With an Expanded Commitment to Water Conservation

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — PowerPlastics Pool Covers, widely recognised as South Africa’s oldest pool cover manufacturer, is marking over thirty years of operational excellence by reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability. Over the past thirty years, the company has changed the local pool sector by shifting the focus from basic debris management to important water saving, energy reduction, and strict child safety. The company is emphasising the critical need for homes to implement smart, resource-saving pool equipment as climate uncertainty continues to affect municipal water supplies nationwide. Maintaining an open body of water without taking the wider environmental impact into account is no longer feasible.

Pioneering Sustainable Aquatic Environments

There has never been a greater urgent need for sustainable house management. Tens of thousands of litres of water can evaporate from an unprotected swimming pool each year. To directly address this structural weakness in contemporary home design, PowerPlastics Pool Covers has developed a wide selection of alternatives. These challenging environmental issues are the focus of their flagship EnergyGuard and Sol+Guard GeoBubble coverings. The Sol+Guard cover reduces chemical consumption by 40% while actively using solar energy to raise water temperatures by up to eight degrees Celsius without the need for grid electricity. These thermal barriers also prevent up to 98% of water loss through evaporation, offering a very practical method of managing household resources.

Integrating Uncompromising Safety Standards

Protecting vulnerable family members is an equally important mandate for the company, even though sustainability continues to be a fundamental operating pillar. The company created the PowerPlastics Solid Safety Cover to give parents and pet owners complete peace of mind. This sturdy structure can readily hold weights of up to 220 kg, preventing catastrophic slides close to the water. The cover uses a lockable batten and ratchet system to limit access, and it has built-in drainage holes to stop hazardous surface puddles from building up. This combines essential functionality with sleek, contemporary design to create an impenetrable, tamper-proof barrier that satisfies strict SABS safety regulations.

Looking Forward to Future Innovations

In the future, the business will keep improving its high-end automated technologies, such as the advanced Roldeck line and covert Rollup stations. These automated solutions serve an architectural industry that is becoming more demanding, with clients expecting high-performance utility without sacrificing the aesthetic integrity of their outdoor landscaping. The design team puts a lot of effort into making sure that these mechanical systems blend in perfectly with the surrounding patio stonework, giving luxury homes a sophisticated finish.

Expert Guidance for South African Homeowners

The company is still fully committed to informing property owners about the long-term financial and ecological advantages of pool coverage. The team offers practical, professional advice catered to the unique microclimates of various residential locations via their well-established distribution networks in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Selecting the appropriate cover is not a standard procedure. It necessitates a sophisticated knowledge of regional wind patterns, sun exposure, and particular home safety regulations. PowerPlastics Pool Covers is still prepared to help homeowners turn their swimming pools into long-term, fashionable, and environmentally friendly assets. To learn more about PowerPlastics Pool Covers, visit their website at https://powerplastics.co.za/

About PowerPlastics Pool Covers:

PowerPlastics Pool Covers is the oldest pool cover manufacturer in South Africa, having been in business for thirty years. They stand out in the industry thanks to their excellent goods, design expertise, first-rate service, and hands-on pool maintenance. They prioritise the customer experience, ensuring that previous customers return time and time and providing first-rate after-sales support.