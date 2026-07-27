Sencha Announces JS Days 2026: A Free Virtual JavaScript Conference for Developers Worldwide

Registration is now open for the two-day online event on September 16–17, featuring practitioner-led sessions on AI-assisted development, modern architecture, and enterprise-scale UI engineering

Sunnyvale, CA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sencha, part of Idera, Inc., today announced JS Days 2026 – a free two-day virtual JavaScript conference taking place on September 16–17, 2026. The event brings together JavaScript developers, front-end engineers, software architects, and engineering leaders from around the world for practitioner-led sessions on the topics shaping modern JavaScript engineering.

Registration is open now at jsdays.io. Attendance is free, virtual, and open to developers globally with no travel, cost, or approval required.

“JavaScript sits at the center of modern application development, and the demands on developers have never been higher. JS Days 2026 is our way of giving the community what it actually needs – practical sessions, real case studies, and honest perspectives from people who ship code for a living.”

– James Cahill, General Manager, Sencha

About the Event

JS Days 2026 is a fully virtual event designed to serve developers navigating the fast-moving JavaScript landscape. The 2026 program focuses on the questions real teams are working through – modern architecture, AI-assisted development, cross-framework interoperability, UI design for enterprise applications, and delivery patterns that scale.

Sessions are 45 minutes each, with live Q&A and open discussion rooms after each track. The two-day format is structured to move fast and stay focused – enough time to cover meaningful topics without the padding that fills longer conference formats.

Key Topics on the 2026 Agenda

Building AI agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt

Modular frontend architecture and scalable UI systems

Cross-framework interoperability (Ext JS, React, and legacy stacks)

UI design best practices for enterprise applications

Low-code development workflows for JavaScript teams

Real-world case studies from production JavaScript applications

Delivery patterns, testing, and team workflow practices

Confirmed Speakers

James Cahill – General Manager, Sencha (opening keynote)

Marc Gusmano – Sales Engineer, Sencha (building AI agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt)

Wemerson Januario – Developer Advocate, Sencha

César Martell – Software Developer (recruitment app case study)

Andres Villalba – Sales Engineer, Sencha

Rafael Méndez – Sencha MVP (UI design best practices)

Additional speakers to be announced closer to the event.

Event Format

Day One (September 16): Opens with the keynote from James Cahill, followed by focused 45-minute sessions across multiple tracks covering architecture, AI integration, and cross-framework engineering.

Day Two (September 17): Focuses on low-code development, UI design, and React – streamed live with speaker Q&A and open discussion rooms.

Why It Matters

With over 2 million developers and 150,000+ enterprises building on Sencha’s JavaScript frameworks worldwide, the demand for accessible, practitioner-led technical education has never been greater. JS Days 2026 is designed to remove barriers to learning – no cost, no travel, and no gatekeeping – while delivering content grounded in real production experience.

Event Details at a Glance

Event: JS Days 2026 – Virtual JavaScript Conference

Dates: September 16–17, 2026

Format: Fully virtual, join from anywhere

Cost: Free

Session Format: 45-minute sessions with live Q&A

Register: jsdays.io

About Sencha

Sencha is a global leader in JavaScript UI frameworks, empowering developers to build data-intensive, high-performance applications for enterprises worldwide. Its flagship products – Ext JS, ReExt, GXT, Sencha Architect, Sencha Test, Sencha Themer, and Rapid Ext JS – are trusted by over 2 million developers and 150,000+ enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, technology, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors.

Sencha is part of Idera, Inc., a leading global provider of B2B software productivity tools. Learn more at sencha.com.