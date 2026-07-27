minuscule-technologies-launches-custom-engineering-services-to-automate-devops-with-salesforce-agentforce 

Katy, Texas, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Minuscule Technologies, a top Salesforce Certified Partner, has launched a new service: Custom DevOps AI Agents. This service helps businesses use artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically monitor their systems, find problems, and make IT operations easier.

Minuscule Technologies understands that most AI tools aren’t designed to fit the unique needs of every company. That’s why we create AI agents that are customized to each company’s specific processes and data. This new service makes sure the AI is smart enough to understand each business’s unique needs and can help solve problems without human input.

Our Custom DevOps AI Services Include:

Data Cloud Setup & Organization: We gather and organize all your company’s important documents (from tools like Confluence, Jira, and Google Drive) and store them in Salesforce Data Cloud. This way, the AI can easily search through the documents and find what is needed.

Building Custom Actions: With the Agentforce platform, we create specific actions that the AI can perform. For example, the AI can check server logs, database health, or build statuses when there’s an alert.

Slack Workflow Integration: We make sure the AI can send helpful messages to your Salesforce DevOps team in Slack. These messages include easy-to-understand solutions when problems are detected, making it easy for your team to act quickly.

Statement from Management

“As a Salesforce Custom Service Partner, our job is to make complex technology work for our clients,” said Anantharaman Veeraraghavan, Salesforce Architect at Minuscule Technologies. “Salesforce Agentforce is powerful because it doesn’t just chat, it can also understand and reason with your company’s data. By using our expertise, we help businesses go live quickly with a system that’s tailored to meet their needs.”

About Minuscule Technologies

Minuscule Technologies is your Salesforce engineering partner, not just a consultant. We solve today’s critical enterprise challenges by modernizing legacy systems, cutting technical debt, and implementing AI-powered DevOps. We focus on smart cost optimization and seamless integrations to re-engineer your Salesforce for maximum efficiency, scale, and ROI in an AI-first market.

For more information about our Implementation services, visit: https://www.minusculetechnologies.com/salesforce-services/implementation



Media Contact:

Minuscule Technologies LLC

sales@minusculetechnologies.com

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