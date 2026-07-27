ODM Educational Group Students Achieve Outstanding Success in RE-NEET 2026 Results

Bhubaneswar, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group has once again strengthened its reputation for academic excellence, with more than 30 students qualifying in NEET UG 2026. The results, announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the re-conducted examination, reflect the Group’s focused academic ecosystem and structured preparation for one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

Among the standout achievers, Arman Kamal Patra from ODM Public School secured an impressive 2347th position in the NEET UG Common Rank List (CRL), scoring an outstanding 620 out of 720 marks in the examination. Shradha Suman Swain from ODM Global School achieved CRL 7441, while Saswat Dash from ODM Public School secured CRL 11067, adding to the institution’s impressive list of achievers.

The success extends across the ODM school network. ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar recorded 20 qualifiers, while ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar and ODM Sapphire Global School, Ranchi contributed five qualifiers each, highlighting the consistent quality of academic mentoring across campuses.

Sharing his experience, Arman Kamal Patra, Group Topper from ODM Public School, said, ” I am sincerely grateful to my parents, teachers, and the entire ODM Educational Group for their constant encouragement and unwavering support throughout my preparation. The structured guidance, regular assessments, and personalised mentoring at ODM helped me strengthen my concepts and stay focused on my goal. This achievement motivates me to work even harder as I pursue my dream of becoming a doctor.”

Several of these students were part of the ODM Advanced Learning (OAL) programme, which provides specialised coaching for national-level competitive examinations through personalised mentoring, regular assessments, and a structured learning framework.

The RE-NEET UG 2026 results were declared after the National Testing Agency conducted a re-examination under enhanced security measures to ensure a fair and transparent admission process. Despite the extended examination schedule, ODM students remained focused through continuous academic support, systematic preparation, and expert guidance.

ODM’s academic approach emphasises conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and consistent performance. Through regular evaluations, personalised mentoring, and targeted academic interventions, students receive comprehensive support tailored to their individual learning needs.

Congratulating the students, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, “The achievements of our students reflect their dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering commitment of our teachers. At ODM, we focus on building strong conceptual foundations while nurturing the analytical thinking and discipline required to excel in competitive examinations. We are proud of every student who has turned their aspiration into success.”

With another commendable performance in NEET UG 2026, ODM Educational Group continues to inspire future medical aspirants by providing a strong academic foundation, expert mentorship, and an environment that encourages excellence. The achievement further reinforces the Group’s commitment to nurturing future healthcare professionals equipped with knowledge, resilience, and the confidence to succeed.