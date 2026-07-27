Real Estate Bexley: Why Comparable Sales Are Not Always Truly Comparable

Bexley, Australia, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Comparable sales are one of the most widely used tools in property pricing. Sellers use them to estimate value, buyers rely on them when deciding what to offer, and agents use them to support pricing recommendations.

The problem is that two properties can appear similar on paper while being very different in the eyes of the market.

Location Goes Beyond the Suburb

A comparable sale in the same suburb is not automatically a reliable comparison.

One property may sit in a quiet residential street, while another is positioned near heavy traffic, commercial activity or a railway line. School catchments, views, street appeal, transport access and even the side of the street can influence buyer demand.

These differences may not be obvious in a property report, but they can affect the final result.

Land Size Is Only Part of the Story

Two homes may have similar land areas, but the usefulness of that land can vary.

A level, rectangular block may appeal more strongly than an irregular or sloping site. Easements, access restrictions, flood risk, zoning and development potential can also change how buyers assess value.

A larger block is not always worth more if much of the space is difficult to use.

Condition Can Distort the Comparison

Renovation quality has a major impact on price, but not every upgrade adds value equally.

A renovated kitchen may attract buyers, while structural issues, outdated plumbing or poor workmanship may reduce confidence. One property may be move-in ready, while another requires substantial work to meet the expectations of the same buyer group.

Listing photos can also make two homes look more similar than they are.

Layout Matters More Than Bedroom Count

A three-bedroom home is not always comparable to another three-bedroom home.

Room size, natural light, storage, ceiling height, privacy and the connection between indoor and outdoor areas all affect how a property feels. Buyers often pay more for a practical layout, even when the total floor area is similar.

An additional bedroom may add little value if it is too small or created by reducing important living space.

Timing Changes the Market Context

A sale completed six months ago may not reflect current buyer behaviour.

Interest rate expectations, stock levels, lending conditions, economic confidence and seasonal activity can all influence competition. A property sold during a period of limited supply may achieve a stronger result than a similar home listed when buyers have more choice.

Sale terms also matter. An urgent sale, an off-market transaction, or an unusually competitive auction may not reflect normal market conditions.

Comparable Sales Require Interpretation

Reliable pricing is not about finding the nearest property with the same number of bedrooms. It requires careful analysis of the differences buyers are likely to notice and pay for.

The strongest comparison is usually not a single sale but a group of relevant transactions considered alongside current listings and active buyer feedback.

Get a More Accurate Property Assessment

Online estimates and recent sales provide a useful starting point, but they cannot fully account for the details that shape buyer demand.

Speak with an experienced real estate Bexley who understands local conditions, property differences and current market behaviour. A well-informed assessment can help you set realistic expectations, avoid misleading comparisons and make stronger decisions before selling or buying.