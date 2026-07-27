Arbor Mac iPhone Repair Opens New Chicago Loop Location with Late-Night and 24/7 Emergency Device Repair Services

CHICAGO, IL, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Arbor Mac iPhone Repair has opened a new location in Chicago’s Loop, bringing expanded repair services to one of the nation’s busiest downtown districts. Located across from Millennium Park and The Bean in the Willoughby Tower, the new location offers extended daily hours and 24/7 emergency repair services by appointment, helping address the growing need for after-hours technology support in downtown Chicago.

As one of America’s largest cities, Chicago is home to millions of residents, business professionals, students, commuters, and visitors who rely on smartphones, tablets, and laptops throughout the day. Yet since the COVID-19 pandemic, late-night technology repair options have become increasingly limited, leaving many without immediate assistance when devices fail outside traditional business hours.

“Technology doesn’t stop working at 5 p.m., and neither do the people who depend on it,” said Jack Lorraine, owner of Arbor Mac iPhone Repair. “Whether someone is traveling for business, studying late, working overnight, or dealing with an emergency, they deserve access to professional repair services when they actually need them.”

The new Chicago Loop location offers walk-in service daily with repairs typically completed in approximately one hour, while also providing 24/7 emergency repair appointments for urgent situations. This combination of extended availability and emergency service is designed to support Chicago’s growing third-shift economy and the professionals who keep the city operating around the clock.

Arbor Mac iPhone Repair specializes in repairing iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, with services including cracked screen replacement, battery replacement, charging port repair, liquid damage repair, and diagnostics for a wide variety of hardware issues. Customers can also purchase charging cables and power adapters for immediate replacement when accessories fail unexpectedly.

With more than 15 years of experience in the IT and electronics repair industry, Jack Lorraine brings extensive technical expertise to every repair. The company emphasizes fast turnaround times, transparent communication, and careful workmanship to help customers return to work, school, or travel as quickly as possible.

The convenient downtown location makes the shop easily accessible for office workers, college students, tourists, and local residents visiting the Loop. Situated directly across from Millennium Park, the repair center offers a central destination for customers needing same-day service while spending time in the city.

As Chicago continues to strengthen its downtown economy, Arbor Mac iPhone Repair hopes to support that growth by providing reliable technology services beyond traditional business hours. The company’s investment reflects a broader commitment to serving the needs of a modern city where work schedules, travel, and daily life increasingly extend well into the evening.

“We want to help make Chicago an even more connected, accessible city,” Lorraine said. “Offering late-night and emergency repair services is one way we can support the people who live, work, and visit here every day.”

To learn more about Arbor Mac iPhone Repair, schedule a repair appointment, or view the company’s Google Business Profile, visit their website.