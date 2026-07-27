Belosi Announces 2026 Berlin Showroom Consultations for More Than 400 European Tableware Collections

The Berlin-Mitte showroom offers personal comparison of porcelain, cutlery, crystal glassware and interior accessories for private and hospitality projects.

BERLIN, Germany, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Belosi, a Berlin-based specialist in premium tableware, today announced its 2026 showroom consultation program at Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 26 in Berlin-Mitte. The program gives private clients, restaurants, hotels, interior designers and procurement professionals an opportunity to compare selected products in person before planning a private dining environment or a professional tabletop concept.

The consultation program draws on more than 400 porcelain and 200 cutlery collections available through Belosi. It combines personal guidance with the online portfolio of the company and a sample service for projects in which colour, proportion, material and handling cannot be assessed reliably from product images alone.

Premium tableware becomes a tangible design decision

Porcelain, cutlery and crystal glassware influence more than the practical function of a table. Their materials, colours and proportions also shape how a dining room, restaurant or hotel is perceived. The weight and balance of a knife, the surface of a porcelain plate and the brilliance of a crystal glass are details that are difficult to communicate through a screen.

During a showroom consultation, selected plate sizes, cutlery models, glass shapes and decorative objects can be viewed together. This allows clients to assess whether the individual elements create a consistent visual identity and whether they meet the practical requirements of the intended setting.

Product categories for complete table and interior concepts

The portfolio of Belosi covers the central categories required for coordinated private and professional dining environments:

Porcelain, including plates, cups, bowls, serving platters, jugs and tea or coffee services

Cutlery, including cutlery sets, stainless steel cutlery, silver-plated cutlery, sterling silver pieces and serving cutlery

Glassware, including wine glasses, champagne glasses, cocktail glasses, tumblers, carafes and decanters

Home accessories, including vases, trays, photo frames, decorative objects and coffee-table books

Barware, including cocktail shakers, ice buckets, coolers, bottle openers and related accessories

Tableware and serving accessories for complete arrangements, events and hospitality concepts

The combination of these categories enables clients to evaluate complete table settings rather than purchasing porcelain, cutlery and glassware as isolated components. It also supports the development of consistent concepts for private residences, weddings, restaurants, boutique hotels and representative commercial interiors.

European manufacturers and design traditions

The current manufacturer portfolio of Belosi brings together French porcelain and silver traditions, Italian colour and interior design, German cutlery craftsmanship and European crystal glassmaking.

French table culture is represented by manufacturers such as Bernardaud, Gien, J.L Coquet and Jaune de Chrome. Christofle, Ercuis and Puiforcat contribute cutlery, silverware and refined serving objects, while Lalique connects crystal glass with vases and decorative interior pieces.

Italian design influences include Ginori 1735, Missoni, Cavalli and Giobagnara. Their collections range from expressive porcelain decorations and graphic patterns to handcrafted objects for the table and interior.

German design and manufacturing traditions are represented by Fürstenberg, Sieger by Fürstenberg, Mono, Pott and Robbe & Berking. Moser adds a tradition of European glassmaking, while Assouline introduces books on travel, art, fashion and interior design. Degrenne and Guy Degrenne broaden the selection with porcelain, cutlery, glassware and professional tabletop solutions.

Support for restaurants, hotels and interior projects

For commercial projects, the appearance of premium tableware is only one part of the selection process. Durability, care requirements, replacement availability and the long-term continuity of a collection can have a direct effect on operations and procurement.

A restaurant may require a plate collection that supports the culinary concept while remaining practical during repeated service. Hotels often need coordinated glassware, cutlery and serving pieces for different service periods and event formats. Interior designers and residential planners may focus on how colour, texture and scale relate to furniture, lighting and architecture.

The showroom consultation program is designed to bring these criteria together. Clients can compare materials and formats, discuss the intended use and identify combinations that support both the visual concept and operational requirements of a project.

Personal comparison before a long-term decision

“A refined table is created through the interaction of material, shape, proportion and personal style,” said Alexander Keil, Managing Director of Besteckliste Keil GmbH, the company operating Belosi. “The showroom allows clients to compare porcelain, cutlery and crystal glassware from established European manufacturers in one location. This direct experience can support a more informed and durable selection for private as well as professional projects.”

The showroom complements the digital portfolio of Belosi with personal consultation and physical product comparison. Requested manufacturers, collections and product categories can be prepared for an appointment where availability permits. Sample services can support clients who require additional evaluation during the decision process.

Belosi showroom in Berlin-Mitte

The Belosi showroom is located at Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 26 in Berlin-Mitte. Appointments are recommended so that relevant collections and product categories can be coordinated before the visit.

Further information about the showroom, current collections and personal consultations is available at https://belosi.com/en/.

About Belosi

Belosi is a brand operated by Besteckliste Keil GmbH and specialises in premium tableware, porcelain, cutlery, glassware, barware and selected home accessories. The portfolio combines established European manufacturers with contemporary design brands. Belosi serves private clients as well as restaurants, hotels, interior designers and professionals involved in hospitality, aviation and residential projects.

Press Contact

Belosi – Besteckliste Keil GmbH

Alexander Keil

Richardplatz 7

12055 Berlin

Germany

Phone: +49 30 55442277

Email: team@belosi.com

Website: https://belosi.com/en/