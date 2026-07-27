Anhui Xingtong Launches High-Performance Portable EV Charger for Global Electric Vehicle Users

Smart, Safe and Efficient Charging Solution for Residential and Commercial Applications

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Construction, Electronics, Energy, Technology // 0 Comments

3.5KW Portable EV Charger for Electric Vehicles - Anhui Xingtong Technology Anhui Xingtong 3.5KW Portable EV Charger designed for safe and efficient charging.

Tianchang, Anhui, China, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Anhui Xingtong Technology Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of EV charging equipment and smart energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest 3.5KW Portable EV Charger, designed to provide safe, efficient, and convenient charging for electric vehicle owners worldwide.

As the global electric vehicle market continues to expand, drivers increasingly require flexible charging solutions for home, workplace, and travel. The new portable EV charger from Anhui Xingtong addresses these needs with reliable performance, intelligent safety protection, and user-friendly operation.

Designed for Everyday Charging

The 3.5KW Portable EV Charger is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry, making it an ideal charging companion for residential garages, commercial parking facilities, hotels, office buildings, and outdoor travel.

Featuring a clear LCD display, users can easily monitor charging status, voltage, current, charging time, and operating conditions in real time.

Key Features
3.5KW charging power
Intelligent LCD display
Multiple safety protection systems
Over-voltage protection
Over-current protection
Leakage protection
Over-temperature protection
Short-circuit protection
Flame-retardant housing
IP-rated waterproof and dustproof design
Easy plug-and-play operation
Compact and portable construction

These advanced safety features ensure reliable charging performance while protecting both the vehicle and the charging equipment.

Wide Compatibility

The charger is compatible with a wide range of electric vehicles that support international charging standards. Its portable design makes it suitable for both daily charging and emergency charging during travel.

Whether used at home, in commercial environments, or at temporary charging locations, the charger offers stable and dependable performance.

Supporting Global Clean Energy

As electric mobility continues to grow worldwide, Anhui Xingtong remains committed to developing innovative charging technologies that help accelerate the transition toward cleaner transportation and sustainable energy.

The company continues to invest in research and development, manufacturing excellence, and quality control to provide customers with reliable products and professional OEM & ODM services.

About Anhui Xingtong Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Xingtong Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in:

EV Chargers
LED Street Lights
Solar Street Lights
Portable Power Stations
Energy Storage Batteries
Solar Power Systems
Mobile Solar Lighting Towers
Solar Carport Systems

With customers across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South America, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality smart energy products for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

Smart Energy • Better Future

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.xingtong-tech.com

Email: info@xingtong-tech.com

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