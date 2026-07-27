Anhui Xingtong Launches High-Performance Portable EV Charger for Global Electric Vehicle Users

Tianchang, Anhui, China, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Anhui Xingtong Technology Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of EV charging equipment and smart energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest 3.5KW Portable EV Charger, designed to provide safe, efficient, and convenient charging for electric vehicle owners worldwide.

As the global electric vehicle market continues to expand, drivers increasingly require flexible charging solutions for home, workplace, and travel. The new portable EV charger from Anhui Xingtong addresses these needs with reliable performance, intelligent safety protection, and user-friendly operation.

Designed for Everyday Charging

The 3.5KW Portable EV Charger is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry, making it an ideal charging companion for residential garages, commercial parking facilities, hotels, office buildings, and outdoor travel.

Featuring a clear LCD display, users can easily monitor charging status, voltage, current, charging time, and operating conditions in real time.

Key Features

3.5KW charging power

Intelligent LCD display

Multiple safety protection systems

Over-voltage protection

Over-current protection

Leakage protection

Over-temperature protection

Short-circuit protection

Flame-retardant housing

IP-rated waterproof and dustproof design

Easy plug-and-play operation

Compact and portable construction

These advanced safety features ensure reliable charging performance while protecting both the vehicle and the charging equipment.

Wide Compatibility

The charger is compatible with a wide range of electric vehicles that support international charging standards. Its portable design makes it suitable for both daily charging and emergency charging during travel.

Whether used at home, in commercial environments, or at temporary charging locations, the charger offers stable and dependable performance.

Supporting Global Clean Energy

As electric mobility continues to grow worldwide, Anhui Xingtong remains committed to developing innovative charging technologies that help accelerate the transition toward cleaner transportation and sustainable energy.

The company continues to invest in research and development, manufacturing excellence, and quality control to provide customers with reliable products and professional OEM & ODM services.

About Anhui Xingtong Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Xingtong Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in:

EV Chargers

LED Street Lights

Solar Street Lights

Portable Power Stations

Energy Storage Batteries

Solar Power Systems

Mobile Solar Lighting Towers

Solar Carport Systems

With customers across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South America, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality smart energy products for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

Smart Energy • Better Future

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.xingtong-tech.com

Email: info@xingtong-tech.com