AAEON Expands AI Vision Capabilities with Support for The Imaging Source’s Acuva GMSL2 IP67 Cameras

The Acuva series combines Sony and onsemi CMOS sensors (2.3 MP – 20 MP) with frame rates up to 100 FPS for high-resolution, low-latency imaging. With IP67-rated housing, integrated M12 S-Mount lenses, and coaxial PoC cables with FAKRA connectors up to 15 meters, the Acuva series is designed to deliver rugged and flexible deployment. Its 6 Gbps GMSL2 interface ensures high-speed, low-latency image transfer, and The Imaging Source also provides SDKs, drivers, and continuous support with a 3-year warranty.

The partnership follows confirmation that AAEON’s award-winning advanced fanless embedded AI system, the BOXER-8645AI , is compatible with The Imaging Source’s Acuva series of rugged, high-speed GMSL2 IP67 cameras. Through their collaboration, the two companies aim to empower customers by delivering reliable performance that facilitates faster deployment of vision-enabled applications in harsh environments in robotics, agriculture, automotive, and other embedded and industrial vision systems.

When paired with AAEON’s BOXER-8645AI — a rugged AI computer powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin featuring support for eight GMSL2 interfaces via FAKRA connectors — developers can integrate vision systems out of the box, minimizing system design challenges. When paired, the solutions deliver superior image quality for inference-heavy applications in outdoor and mobile environments with variable lighting and weather conditions, including:

Industrial & Robotics – AMRs, AGVs, factory automation

Heavy Equipment & Outdoor – construction, mining, agriculture

Automotive & Mobility – ADAS, smart mobility systems

Transportation & Infrastructure – railway, maritime, and traffic monitoring

“When our technologies work together, customers succeed faster,” said Momchil Binev, Senior Product Manager at The Imaging Source. “By combining our industrial IP67 GMSL2 cameras with AAEON’s rugged AI computers, we remove integration barriers and empower developers to focus on innovation.”

“Our collaboration with The Imaging Source will allow customers to expedite time to market while also benefiting from the longevity that the Acuva series offers for more rugged applications,” said Louis Wu, Product Manager at AAEON Technology. “By establishing compatibility with Acuva industrial GMSL2 cameras, our customers will see the benefit of shorter development cycles, simplified integration, and more reliable AI vision performance in the toughest environments.”

For more information about the BOXER-8645AI and its compatible GMSL2 cameras, please visit the dedicated product page on the AAEON website, or contact your AAEON representative. Please note that while The Imaging Source’s Acuva series cameras are compatible with the BOXER-8645AI, AAEON does not package or bundle said products, which are available from The Imaging Source.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

About The Imaging Source

Founded in 1988, The Imaging Source develops and manufactures high-performance industrial cameras and embedded vision components engineered for use in factory automation, quality control, medical imaging, scientific research, and security systems.

Our product portfolio includes board-level and housed cameras with USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet (GigE), GMSL2, FPD-Link III and MIPI CSI-2 interfaces, supporting integration into both PC-based and embedded platforms. The Imaging Source’s imaging solutions are recognized for their exceptional quality, long-term availability, and ease of integration, meeting the technical requirements of OEMs and system integrators across a range of machine vision applications.