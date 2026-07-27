Alpharetta, GA, USA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — In a community with no shortage of veterinary options, Milton Animal Hospital has become the practice pet owners keep returning to, citing a rare combination of advanced medical care and genuine, personal attention. Since opening its doors at 12460 Crabapple Rd in Alpharetta’s Kroger Plaza, the practice has built a growing base of loyal clients across Milton, Crabapple, Roswell, and the broader North Fulton County area.

Under the leadership of Dr. Forester Gholston, Owner and Medical Director, Milton Animal Hospital offers a full range of veterinary services for dogs and cats, including preventative wellness exams, puppy and kitten care, senior pet care, dentistry, and diagnostic testing. The practice also performs advanced surgical procedures, including TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgery for dogs with knee injuries and mobility issues, giving Alpharetta families access to specialty-level orthopedic care close to home. Dr. Gholston is joined by Dr. Elizabeth Prince and a team of veterinary professionals who provide urgent care during regular business hours.

What consistently draws pet owners back, according to client feedback, is the practice’s emphasis on relationships over transactions. Appointments allow time for questions, medical histories are reviewed thoroughly, and treatment plans are explained in plain language before any procedure begins. For many local families, that combination of accessibility and follow-through has made Milton Animal Hospital their default answer to searches for a nearby veterinarian, rather than a one-time visit.

“Pet owners don’t just want a clinic down the street — they want a team that remembers their pet’s history and treats every visit like it matters,” said Dr. Forester Gholston, Owner and Medical Director of Milton Animal Hospital. “That’s the standard we hold ourselves to every day, and it’s why so many families keep coming back.”

Dr. Gholston’s approach is shaped by more than a decade of hands-on veterinary experience and a family background rooted in animal care. Combined with modern diagnostic and surgical technology, Milton Animal Hospital continues to position itself as a long-term veterinary home for Alpharetta-area pet owners.

About Us

Milton Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary practice at 12460 Crabapple Rd, Suite 103, Alpharetta, GA 30004, serving pet owners across Milton, Crabapple, Roswell, and North Fulton County with wellness, surgical, dental, and diagnostic care. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit https://miltonah.com/ or call (770) 526-2750.