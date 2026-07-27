2.6-kilometer “coastline” illuminated in Jinsha Bay, Zhanjiang, Guangdong

Guangdong, China, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — As dusk settles and a gentle sea breeze blows, families stroll along the embankment with their children, couples embrace and gaze at the distant sea, and elderly couples whisper secrets under a tree… Recently, with the completion of the final set of lights, the much-anticipated installation of the railing lights along the Jinsha Bay seaside promenade in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, was successfully completed and officially put into use.

Under the night sky, the 2.6-kilometer-long coastal railing light strip resembles a dazzling “golden coastline,” adding another beautiful scene to the city’s seaside.

“Golden Coastline” illuminates the seaside night

As night deepens, stepping into the Jinsha Bay seaside promenade, one is greeted by swaying tree shadows and the sound of waves. As the railing lights illuminate one by one, warm white light meanders along the coastline, reflecting the dazzling curtain wall lights of the Zhanjiang Cultural Center and the city skyline in the distance.

The “Manhattan” night view, as described by locals, unfolds slowly amidst the interplay of lights and the sea, with this long promenade providing a perfect vantage point.

“Before, when I came here for a walk at night, I was always a little worried about the view from the beach; I couldn’t see clearly. Now it’s great! With the lights on, it’s both beautiful and reassuring!” said Ms. Li, a nearby resident, smiling. Behind her, groups of citizens stopped to take photos or gazed into the distance, enjoying the pleasant moment of “facing the sea, with the lights so inviting.”

Once the railing lights were turned on, this seaside promenade quickly gained popularity, attracting many photography enthusiasts who came specifically to capture the stunning night view of “lights and sea.”

Fishing, cycling, strolling with children… at night, this “seaside living room” becomes increasingly lively. Walking along it, on one side is the coastline outlined by soft light, and on the other side are the dazzling skyscrapers reminiscent of “Manhattan.” The sea breeze carries laughter, where the vibrancy of the city and the romance of the seaside converge. 960 Guardrail Lights Build a Solid Safety Barrier

The lighting not only enhances the scenery but also provides a real sense of security.

“With the lights on, cycling feels much safer, and the scenery is even more beautiful,” said Mr. Huang, a citizen cycling along the promenade. Previously, the Baoli Road section, being built near the sea, had blind spots in nighttime lighting, and the guardrails lacked sufficient warning, posing safety hazards to passersby. To effectively address the urgent needs of the public, the Zhanjiang Municipal Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau included the road lighting upgrade project in its key livelihood projects and vigorously promoted its implementation.

It is understood that the 960 guardrail lights installed this time use low-glare, high-brightness LED linear light sources, cleverly embedded in the guardrail structure. While providing ample illumination, they clearly outline the coastline and seaside boundaries, effectively eliminating safety hazards caused by poor visibility at night. The light fixture housings are specially made of highly weather-resistant, salt spray-resistant aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, capable of withstanding the harsh environment of high humidity and high salinity at the seaside. The lighting system is soft and not glaring, blending harmoniously with the surrounding natural environment and complementing the city’s night view, creating a tranquil and warm seaside atmosphere. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights