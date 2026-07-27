Costa Mar Villas Expands Exclusive Luxury Rental Portfolio in Villas Del Mar, Palmilla

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Costa Mar Villas, a premier luxury villa rental and destination management agency in Baja California Sur, today announced the expansion of its curated collection of private luxury residences in the gated enclave of Villas Del Mar, Palmilla. The expanded portfolio offers discerning travelers direct access to some of the most sought-after oceanfront and oceanview estates in Los Cabos, paired with full-service concierge support.

Situated along the Sea of Cortez between San José del Cabo and the Tourist Corridor, Villas Del Mar remains one of the most respected residential communities in Mexico. Recognized for its swimmable shoreline, mature coastal landscaping, and proximity to the famous Palmilla Golf Club, the gated community combines complete residential privacy with resort-level pampering.

“Modern luxury travel has shifted fundamentally toward space, control, and personal privacy,” said a spokesperson for Costa Mar Villas. “Booking a listing online is straightforward, but securing the right home with invisible, proactive service is where stays are truly elevated. Our expanded portfolio in Villas Del Mar ensures every detail—from pre-arrival grocery stocking to private yacht charters—is managed seamlessly.”

Redefining the Los Cabos Luxury Villa Experience

The newly featured properties within the Villas Del Mar Cabo Rentals collection cater to multi-generational families, executive retreats, destination celebrations, and extended winter stays. Notable properties currently available for direct booking include:

Villas Del Mar 311: A premier beachfront estate featuring 4 bedrooms plus a detached guest suite, an infinity-edge pool, and direct proximity to the shoreline for seasonal whale watching.

Casa Sirena 212: An expansive 5-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot ultra-luxury residence crafted for premium group stays and private events.

Villas Del Mar 50: A scenic hillside retreat offering 180-degree panoramic ocean views high above Palmilla Bay.

Villas Del Mar Casita 17: An intimate 3-bedroom boutique oceanview escape designed for smaller groups and couples seeking seclusion.

End-to-End Concierge and Lifestyle Management

To complement its private home portfolio, Costa Mar Villas provides tailored pre-arrival planning and dedicated on-site concierge services. Guests gain access to custom itinerary planning, including private chef arrivals, daily housekeeping, in-villa spa treatments, airport transportation, golf tee-time coordination, and deep-sea charter reservations.

For full property listings, availability, and custom itinerary inquiries, visit Villas Del Mar Cabo Rentals.

About Costa Mar Villas

Costa Mar Villas is a specialized luxury vacation rental agency offering a handpicked portfolio of private estates and villas across Los Cabos and Punta Mita, Mexico. Built on deep regional expertise and personalized travel support, Costa Mar Villas connects travelers with secure, high-end vacation properties tailored to their unique travel style, group size, and occasion.

Media & Booking Contact:

Company: Costa Mar Villas

Website: https://costamarvillas.com/