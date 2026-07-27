2nd Global conference on Physiotherapy, Physical Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine

Barcelona, Spain, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — United Research Forum is pleased to invite you to the “2nd Global conference on Physiotherapy, Physical Rehabilitation, and Sports Medicine (PHYSIO-2026)” which is slated during 19-20 November 2026 at Hotel Best Front Maritim Barcelona, Spain, with the theme “Movement, Medicine, and Modern Therapy The Future of Physical Health”.

The PHYSIO-2026 conference will bring together participants from around the globe for thought-provoking Keynote Lectures, Oral Presentations, and Poster Presentations. This is an excellent opportunity to meet and engage in quality scientific discussions with eminent professors, scientists, researchers, industrialists, directors, academicians, and students.

Benefits:

Conference proceedings with ISBN & DOI Number

CPD Authorized Certificate and CPD points

Opportunity to publish a full-length article in an ISSN & ISI indexed journal

Best Oral/Poster presentation awards

Looking forward to seeing you all.

Dr.Vanga | Conference Organizer

Director | United Research Forum