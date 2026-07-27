Costa Mar Villas Introduces Exclusive Villas Del Mar Cabo Rentals In Palmilla

Palmilla, Mexico, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Premier luxury destination agency Costa Mar Villas has officially introduced its newly expanded luxury portfolio of Villas Del Mar Cabo Rentals. Designed for multi-generational families, high-profile travelers, and executive groups, these Villas Del Mar Cabo Rentals combine the privacy of a private estate with high-touch hospitality services in the gated community of Palmilla, Mexico.

Situated along the iconic Sea of Cortez, Palmilla is widely celebrated for its quiet security, lush coastal landscaping, and swimmable beaches. The location allows visiting guests to relax in secluded surroundings while retaining quick access to the historic streets of San José del Cabo, championship golf courses, and premier dining spots across the region.

The enhanced collection curated by Costa Mar Villas highlights properties designed around open-concept living, seamless indoor-outdoor transition spaces, and expansive private terraces. Residences feature multi-suite floor plans, private infinity pools, sun decks, hot tubs, and chef-grade kitchens equipped for full-service culinary experiences.

Key properties featured within the expanded catalog include:

Villas Del Mar 151: A tranquil four-bedroom oceanview villa located just steps from Palmilla Beach, offering a lagoon-style pool, private hot tub, and spacious outdoor lounging areas.

Casa Sirena 212: An expansive 4,000-square-foot luxury estate featuring five bedrooms, designed specifically for milestone celebrations, private events, and larger group retreats.

Villas Del Mar 50: Positioned high above Palmilla Bay, this hillside residence delivers 180-degree panoramic ocean views, private pool access, and scenic sunset perspectives.

Villas Del Mar 368: A four-bedroom private courtyard villa featuring elegant Mexican architecture, quiet outdoor fountains, and easy access to local amenities.

Every reservation handled by Costa Mar Villas includes dedicated pre-arrival and on-site concierge care. Local specialists assist guests with private airport transportation arrangements, grocery stocking, daily housekeeping, and customized itinerary planning.

Guests can also request personalized in-villa experiences, including private chef meal preparation, in-home spa treatments, yacht charters, deep-sea fishing excursions, and tee-time bookings at the adjacent Jack Nicklaus-designed Palmilla Golf Club.

As interest in private luxury travel continues to grow, Costa Mar Villas remains focused on maintaining high standards of property care, transparent communication, and tailored hospitality across its entire portfolio.

Travelers planning upcoming stays in Baja California Sur can review full property details, view photo galleries, and check availability directly at https://costamarvillas.com/villas-del-mar-cabo-rentals/.