COSME Week OSAKA 2026 Brings the Full Beauty Supply Chain to Western Japan

OSAKA, Japan — /EPR Network/ — COSME Week OSAKA 2026 will be held at INTEX Osaka, Japan from September 30 – October 2, 2026, bringing together beauty professionals from across the cosmetics supply chain. The event consists of two specialised exhibitions: COSME OSAKA, featuring finished beauty and personal care products, and COSME Tech OSAKA, showcasing cosmetic ingredients, OEM/ODM services, formulation technologies and packaging solutions.

The exhibition offers visitors three key advantages. First, it brings together the entire cosmetics ecosystem—from ingredients and packaging to finished products—under one roof. Second, attendees can evaluate products firsthand through face-to-face meetings and hands-on product experiences. Third, the event provides valuable insight into the latest trends shaping Japan’s beauty market, one of the world’s most influential cosmetics industries.

This year will also feature two new zones. The Oil-Independent Solutions Zone within COSME Tech OSAKA will highlight sustainable alternatives and next-generation ingredient solutions. Meanwhile, the Wellness & Beauty Fair within COSME OSAKA will focus on products that combine beauty and wellbeing, reflecting the growing demand for holistic health and beauty solutions.

Why Osaka?

While Tokyo is Japan’s largest business centre, Osaka serves as the commercial hub of Western Japan and offers access to a different business network. The region is home to numerous manufacturers and brands with strong local roots, many of which are less visible at Tokyo-based events. International buyers visiting Osaka can discover unique products and business opportunities that reflect regional strengths and consumer preferences across Japan.

Osaka is also known for its practical, relationship-focused business culture, making it an ideal environment for building new partnerships and exploring flexible business opportunities.

The previous edition welcomed [205 exhibitors from 9 countries/regions] and [8,129 visitors from 36 countries/regions], reinforcing its position as a leading gateway to Japan’s cosmetics market.

Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition will introduce new specialised zones while further expanding opportunities for sourcing, networking and business development across the beauty industry value chain.

Whether seeking the next bestselling beauty product, a reliable manufacturing partner, or insight into Japan’s latest beauty trends, COSME Week OSAKA offers a unique opportunity to connect with the industry in one of Japan’s most important commercial centres.

Visitor Registration

<Business Visitor> For visitors planning to source products

https://www.cosme-week.jp/osaka/en-gb/register.html?=cat=hosted-buyer&ct=U2FsdGVkX18fTep0xx5vhCl4HbuHL/6D9IP7CNz8kqY=&p=U2FsdGVkX1/LH3aZ6dAsIREUh4KhhO/rBAFOMxXgdb/Dyrxn9NKQrUKpx/xxKd5F&utm_campaign=pressrelease1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site

*Includes lounge access & business support

<General Visitor> For visitors interested in beauty & trends

https://www.cosme-week.jp/osaka/en-gb/register.html?cat=visitor&ct=U2FsdGVkX19es4w0CjOtEOqi5h7AD/Y4pUyAsF6nQaY=&ct=U2FsdGVkX1+Nx3qzuHgQfsa6oPFeUGr/w8ny/5NlFso=&p=U2FsdGVkX1+/2vOtkMY6Z4U70Q9mkIKX8nASjWgPBD47fO0+ge2AQpRHokpHYm0Q&utm_campaign=pressrelease1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site