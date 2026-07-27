Creative Diagnostics Launches Hantavirus Research Reagents and Products to Accelerate Global Diagnostic and Vaccine Research

New York, USA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ —Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced its Hantavirus Research Reagents and Products to support hantavirus research and diagnostic assay development. This comprehensive catalog can help academic researchers, biopharmaceutical companies, and industrial organizations to accelerate the development of diagnostic assays and therapeutic interventions targeting dangerous rodent-borne orthohantaviruses.

Hantaviruses are emerging zoonotic pathogens that belong to the Bunyaviridae family. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies them as Category A pathogens. They pose a serious threat to human health as their infection can lead to haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) or hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), both of which are highly fatal. These pathogens are transmitted to humans via aerosols containing the excreta of infected rodent hosts.

Hantaviruses possess a tripartite negative-strand RNA genome. The three genomic RNA segments (S, M and L) encode the nucleocapsid protein (N), a precursor glycoprotein (which forms two envelope glycoproteins, Gn and Gc upon processing), and the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). The N protein is the virus’s primary structural component and its main function is to protect and encapsulate the three genomic RNA strands to form three viral ribonucleocapsids. Recent studies suggest that the N protein acts in concert with RdRp to play a crucial role in the transcription and replication of the viral genome. Furthermore, the N protein preferentially promotes the translation of viral mRNA within the cell.

There are currently no antiviral therapies or vaccines available to treat hantavirus-associated diseases. A deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the hantavirus life cycle could help to identify targets for antiviral therapy and design potential antiviral drugs to treat HFRS and HCPS. In view of the alarming case-fatality rate of hantavirus diseases, the development of an effective hantavirus vaccine is imperative.

As the early clinical manifestations of hantavirus infection are often similar to common seasonal respiratory or influenza-like illnesses, there is an urgent need for highly sensitive, reliable and standardized laboratory diagnostic tools to enable early differential diagnosis and accurate target validation. To address these research challenges, Creative Diagnostics offers a range of hantavirus research reagents and products covering multiple strains, including Hantavirus, Puumala virus (PUUV), Seoul virus (SEOV) and Sin Nombre virus (SNV).

Creative Diagnostics’ new product line includes: 1) Recombinant hantavirus antigens for assay development; 2) high-affinity monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, which have been validated for capture and detection uses across multiple platforms, including Western blot, flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry and surface plasmon resonance; 3) supporting reagents for ELISA and rapid immunoassay research.

For detailed product specifications, volume pricing, or to browse the complete list of available viral solutions, please visit the official product portal at https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/hantavirus.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.