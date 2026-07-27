Creative Diagnostics Launches Respiratory Syncytial Virus Animal Model Services for Antiviral and Vaccine Discovery

New York, USA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ —As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the expansion of its preclinical testing portfolio with a specialized suite of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Animal Model services. Designed to address the persistent hurdles of host specificity in human respiratory syncytial virus (hRSV) research, these tailored in vivo evaluation systems provide biopharmaceutical and academic researchers with highly predictive environments for evaluating novel small-molecule antivirals, therapeutic antibodies, and vaccine candidates.

hRSV is a leading cause of respiratory illness and hospitalization in infants worldwide and also contributes significantly to the marked rise in morbidity among adults and premature mortality in the elderly. The number of vaccine candidates being developed for high-risk populations susceptible to hRSV infection is steadily increasing. Animal models of hRSV play a crucial role in the preclinical testing of these candidates. While many candidates have demonstrated efficacy in preclinical studies, few have progressed to clinical trials, achieving only limited success. This is partly due to the lack of animal models that can fully replicate the pathogenesis of human RSV infection.

With the exception of chimpanzees, other non-human primates (NHPs) are only partially susceptible to hRSV replication. Even following experimental infection with high viral doses, they rarely exhibit clinical symptoms or only mild ones, and typically display only minor pulmonary pathological changes. Other animal models, such as cotton rats, mice, ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, chinchillas, and newborn lambs, also exhibit only partial susceptibility to hRSV. Nevertheless, mice and cotton rats remain significant in developing monoclonal antibody prophylactic therapies for high-risk infants and in providing insights into the immunological mechanisms and pathogenesis of respiratory syncytial virus.

RSV animal models are invaluable tools for studying the complex dynamics of RSV infection, evaluating potential therapeutic agents, and developing effective vaccines. Creative Diagnostics provides clients with reliable respiratory syncytial virus animal models to support the development of therapeutics and vaccines, thanks to its advanced animal modelling techniques and unrivalled expertise in the field of infectious diseases.

The company’s team of experts will select the most suitable models for each client, such as the cotton rat or mouse models, based on the type of infection under investigation and the proposed research hypotheses. The company offers a comprehensive range of services to support RSV animal model research, including study design and execution, pathological analysis, immune response profiling, in vivo pharmacokinetic studies, and pharmacodynamic, efficacy and toxicity assessments.

Creative Diagnostics’ RSV animal models have a wide range of applications in advancing RSV research, vaccine development, and drug discovery. They enable researchers to evaluate the immunogenicity and efficacy of potential RSV vaccine candidates in preclinical studies, investigate pathogenic mechanisms and identify new therapeutic targets, and assess the safety and efficacy of antiviral compounds and immunomodulators.

For more information about Creative Diagnostics’ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Animal Model services and broader virology portfolio, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/respiratory-syncytial-virus-animal-model.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.