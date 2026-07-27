CD Bioparticles Launches Advanced Microneedle Device Customization Services to Accelerate Transdermal Drug Delivery Innovation

New York, USA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ —CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its comprehensive Microneedle Device Customization Services. This modular platform has integrated cutting-edge micro-fabrication equipment, advanced material engineering, and analytical validation systems to help biotechnology companies and research institutions to seamlessly scale microneedle therapies from bench-top prototypes to clinical-grade pilot production.

Microneedles (MNs) are micrometre-scale needles that range in height from 25 to 2,000 micrometres. They are manufactured from a variety of materials and are available in a range of shapes. Microneedle technology is a recent advancement in biomedical science. MN-based drug delivery technology can overcome many of the limitations currently faced in drug delivery, including low absorption rates, low bioavailability, insufficient skin permeability and poor biodistribution.

Nanotechnology has significantly transformed microneedle manufacturing processes, shifting from traditional to innovative designs and incorporating various natural and synthetic materials, as well as combinations thereof. Due to its multifaceted and extensive application prospects, microneedle technology has gained widespread popularity in the fields of global biomedical research and drug delivery technology.

CD Bioparticles now offers customized microneedle manufacturing equipment and modular production systems to support the entire development process, from early-stage research to pilot-scale production. The company’s solutions include laboratory-scale experimental systems (bench-top equipment) for formulation screening and process development, as well as pilot-scale production systems for process validation and small-batch manufacturing.

CD Bioparticles’ microneedle equipment is built on industrial-grade, high-frequency, impact-jet fluid control technology, and is specifically designed for the precise filling of microneedle tips and coating of substrate materials. The system ensures stable and accurate fluid delivery through the coordinated operation of high-precision core modules.

In addition, all components support modularity and flexible customization, including adjustable micro-nozzles and liquid reservoirs of various sizes. The system is fully compatible with a wide range of high-viscosity polymer formulations, including PVP, PVA, HA and PLGA, and is suitable for various microneedle array designs.

The custom development process comprises four steps, including 1)requirement evaluation (microneedle product evaluation and manufacturing process analysis); 2) engineering design & system development; 3) equipment manufacturing (machining of core components, automation system integration, software control system integration, and internal mechanical calibration); 4) delivery & technical support (on-site installation and commissioning of microneedle equipment, operator training, and remote technical support for up to one year).

CD Bioparticles’ microneedle manufacturing systems are widely used for cosmetic microneedle patches, vaccines, exosome delivery systems, peptide delivery platforms, transdermal drug delivery, biologics development, aesthetic skincare products, and medical device manufacturing. CD Bioparticles assists clients in establishing stable, reproducible and scalable microneedle manufacturing platforms to meet their diverse application requirements, from prototype development to pilot production.

For more details regarding CD Bioparticles’ Microneedle Device Customization Services or to request technical specifications for available micro-fabrication platforms, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/services/microneedle-device-customization-services.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.