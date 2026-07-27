Junk Masters Dublin Extends Furniture Removal Coverage to Greater Dublin Areas

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Furniture Removal

Dublin, Ireland, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Junk Masters Dublin is happy to announce that its Furniture Removal Dublin service is now available in more areas across Greater Dublin.

This expansion helps more people remove old furniture quickly and easily. Customers can now book sofa removal, mattress disposal, appliance removal, and furniture collection in even more locations.

The company offers fast service, fair prices, and responsible waste disposal.

Helping More People Across Dublin

Many homes and businesses have old furniture they no longer need.

Large furniture items can be hard to move. They are often too heavy for one person. Many people also do not have a van to take them away.

Junk Masters Dublin makes the job simple. The team comes to the property, lifts the items, loads them into the van, and takes them away.

Customers do not need to do any heavy lifting.

Furniture We Remove

The team removes many types of furniture, including:

  • Sofas and couches
  • Beds and mattresses
  • Wardrobes
  • Tables and chairs
  • Office desks
  • Filing cabinets
  • Garden furniture
  • Shelving units
  • Old appliances

Whether it is one item or a full property clearance, Junk Masters Dublin is ready to help.

Services for Homes and Businesses

Homeowners

People often need furniture removal when moving house, decorating, or clearing space.

The team can remove old furniture quickly so customers can enjoy a cleaner home.

Landlords

Landlords often need furniture removed between tenants.

Fast furniture clearance helps prepare properties for new renters.

Businesses

Offices often replace old desks, chairs, and storage units.

Junk Masters Dublin helps businesses clear unwanted office furniture with minimal disruption.

Same-Day Furniture Removal Available

Sometimes customers need furniture removed right away.

Junk Masters Dublin offers same-day and next-day collections whenever possible.

The team works quickly and arrives ready to do the job.

This helps customers clear unwanted furniture without long waiting times.

Responsible Furniture Disposal

Junk Masters Dublin cares about the environment.

The company works hard to reduce waste going to landfill.

Whenever possible, collected furniture is:

  • Recycled
  • Reused
  • Donated
  • Sent to approved recycling facilities

This helps keep Dublin cleaner and supports responsible waste management.

Expanding Across Greater Dublin

The company has expanded its service area to help more customers across Greater Dublin.

People can now book professional furniture removal without worrying about transport, lifting, or disposal.

The goal is simple: make furniture removal easy for everyone.

Company Statement

“We are excited to bring our furniture removal service to more areas across Greater Dublin. We want to make it easy for people to remove unwanted furniture in a safe, affordable, and responsible way.”

– Junk Masters Dublin

About Junk Masters Dublin

Junk Masters Dublin is a trusted rubbish removal company serving Dublin and nearby areas.

The company provides:

  • Furniture Removal Dublin
  • Sofa Removal Dublin
  • Mattress Removal Dublin
  • Appliance Removal Dublin
  • House Clearance Dublin
  • Garden Clearance Dublin
  • Waste Removal Dublin
  • Rubbish Removal Dublin
  • Office Removal Services
  • Same-Day Junk Removal

Junk Masters Dublin helps homes and businesses stay clean, tidy, and clutter-free.

Contact Information

Phone: 0857787653

Email: johnryan8932@gmail.com

Website: https://www.junkmastersdublin.com/furniture-removal/

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