Medical Tourism Market Trends, Market Size & Revenue Forecast

The global medical tourism market was valued at USD 34.0 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow from USD 38.6 billion in 2026 to USD 126.2 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Turkey emerged as the leading destination, accounting for a 13.5% revenue share in 2025. Market growth is primarily fueled by affordable treatment costs, access to advanced medical technologies, high-quality healthcare services, modern medical infrastructure, innovative therapies, exceptional hospitality, and personalized patient care.

The medical tourism industry is witnessing robust expansion as patients increasingly travel abroad to receive high-quality healthcare at competitive prices. Rising healthcare expenses and long waiting times in developed countries are encouraging individuals to seek treatment in international destinations that offer cost-effective and timely medical services. In addition, growing demand for elective procedures that are often excluded from insurance coverage—including cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, gender reassignment procedures, and complex dental care—is significantly contributing to market growth. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, international hospital accreditations, telemedicine support, and government initiatives promoting medical tourism are further strengthening the industry’s growth prospects.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By service provider: Private segment held the largest market share of 54.8% in 2025.

By treatment type: Cosmetic segment held the largest market share of 24.2% in 2025.

Regional Highlights

Largest country: Turkey (13.5% revenue share, 2025)

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2025: USD 34.0 Billion

Estimated market size in 2026: USD 38.6 Billion

Projected market size by 2035: USD 126.2 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 14.1%

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Key Market Participants Insights

Leading organizations in the medical tourism market are focusing on strategic collaborations, service expansion, international partnerships, and infrastructure development to strengthen their global presence and attract a larger international patient base. Healthcare providers are also investing in advanced medical technologies, specialized treatment centers, and integrated patient support services to enhance the overall treatment experience and improve competitiveness in the global medical tourism landscape.

Key Medical Tourism Companies

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the medical tourism market.

MOHW Hengchun Tourism Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospitals

Raffles Medical Group

Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital

Kasemrad Hospital International Rattanathibet

Mission Hospital

Bangkok Hospital

Miot Hospital

Penang Adventist Hospital

Recent Developments

In June 2025, MIOT Hospital introduced the Tibia Nail Advanced System for the treatment of tibial fractures, marking the first deployment of this technology in India. Developed by AO-Synthes, Switzerland, the system features Angle-Stable technology, which improves implant stability and supports faster patient recovery, strengthening the hospital’s advanced orthopedic care capabilities.

In March 2025, Shanghai Renji Hospital and Singapore’s Raffles Medical Group entered into a strategic collaboration to establish a “dual circulation” medical resource service system. The partnership aims to enhance cross-border healthcare services, support China’s Healthy China 2035 Plan, and strengthen Shanghai’s position as a leading international medical tourism destination.

In January 2024, Ferns N Petals launched MediJourney, a dedicated medical tourism platform offering comprehensive healthcare solutions across more than 30 treatment specialties, including cardiology, oncology, and other advanced medical services. The initiative is designed to simplify medical travel while improving access to quality healthcare and patient support services.

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