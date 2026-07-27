Pet Supplements Market: The Shift Toward Everyday Pet Nutrition

The global pet supplements market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2026 to USD 4.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026 to 2033. The market in North America dominated with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2025. The rising demand for the pet supplements market can be attributed to the rise in pet humanization, which has led to consumers spending significantly on pet food, supplements, and other related products to keep them active and healthy.

Supplements enhance concentration, focus, and energy levels in pets, strengthen their immune system, and improve heart health. Anti-stress, anti-anxiety, or calming supplements are also witnessing a high demand and are anticipated to gain further traction among pet owners. The pet supplements market is witnessing strong growth as pet ownership increases and pets are increasingly treated as integral members of the family. This “pet humanization” trend has fundamentally changed purchasing behavior, with pet parents prioritizing preventive healthcare, long-term wellness, and quality of life for their animals. Supplements are no longer viewed as occasional add-ons but as part of routine pet care, particularly for managing nutrition gaps, age-related conditions, and behavioral health concerns.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By type: Over-the-counter (OTC) segment held the largest market share of 86.5% in 2025.

By distribution channel: Offline segment held the largest market share of 76.5% in 2025.

By form: Chewables segment held the largest market share of 69.8% in 2025.

By pet type: Dogs segment held the largest market share of 63.1% in 2025.

By application: Hip & joint segment held the largest market share of 21.6% in 2025.

Regional Highlights

Largest regional market: North America (48.1% revenue share, 2025)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific (highest CAGR, 2026-2033)

By country: The U.S. held the largest market share in 2025

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2025: USD 2.8 Billion

Estimated market size in 2026: USD 2.9 Billion

Projected market size by 2033: USD 4.6 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 6.9%

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Key Market Participants Insights

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the pet supplements market.

Nestlé

FOODSCIENCE

Ark Naturals

NOW Foods

Virbac

Zoetis

Bayer AG

Pet Honesty

Nutramax Laboratories

Zesty Paws

Recent Developments

In January 2026, Zesty Paws launched Zesty Paws Professional, its first vet-exclusive line, entering the veterinary channel with two science-driven canine supplements: Native Canine Probiotic for fast-acting digestive and diarrhea support using canine-native strains, and Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor (with Niagen) to help maintain cellular energy, metabolism, and overall vitality in aging dogs, distributed through epiq Animal Health and Durvet and available from January 2026 as a complement to its existing retail portfolio.

In February 2025, Elanco Animal Health launched Pet Protect, a new line of veterinarian-formulated, science-backed supplements for dogs and cats aimed at supporting everyday wellness needs such as skin health, stress, joints, and immune function, expanding its over-the-counter pet health portfolio in the rapidly growing U.S. pet supplement market, which reached about $2.7 billion in 2023 with strong sustained growth.

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