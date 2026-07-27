Radiology Information Systems Market: The Role of AI in Modern Radiology

The global radiology information systems market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 2.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.0% in 2025. Market growth is being driven by increasing investments in healthcare IT infrastructure, supportive government initiatives promoting digital healthcare solutions, and the growing adoption of radiology information systems across hospitals and diagnostic centers. The rising demand for cloud-based platforms and integrated imaging solutions is further accelerating market expansion.

The radiology information systems (RIS) market is witnessing significant growth as healthcare providers continue to modernize imaging workflows and improve operational efficiency. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, osteoporosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and arthritis, has led to higher demand for diagnostic imaging services. As imaging volumes continue to rise, healthcare organizations are adopting advanced RIS solutions to streamline patient scheduling, image tracking, reporting, billing, and data management. The growing integration of RIS with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), electronic health records (EHRs), and artificial intelligence-powered imaging tools is enhancing clinical decision-making, improving workflow automation, and enabling seamless information sharing across healthcare facilities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By end use: Hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of 81.2% in 2025.

By deployment mode: Cloud-based segment held the largest market share of 78.4% in 2025.

By product: Integrated RIS segment held the largest market share of 67.7% in 2025.

Regional Highlights

Largest regional market: North America (40.0% revenue share, 2025)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific (highest CAGR, 2026–2033)

By country: The U.S. held the largest market share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2025: USD 1.2 Billion

Estimated market size in 2026: USD 1.3 Billion

Projected market size by 2033: USD 2.6 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 10.5%

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Key Market Participants Insights

Leading companies in the radiology information systems market are focusing on product innovation, cloud-based platform development, strategic partnerships, and AI integration to strengthen their market position. Vendors are enhancing interoperability with electronic health records, PACS, and hospital information systems while investing in workflow automation and advanced analytics to improve diagnostic efficiency and patient care. These initiatives are helping healthcare organizations optimize radiology operations and support the growing demand for digital imaging solutions.

Key Radiology Information Systems Companies

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the radiology information systems market.

DeepHealth

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Merative

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

MedInformatix, Inc.

Oracle

Pro Medicus, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Veradigm LLC

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Soliton IT partnered with xWave to enhance radiology workflows across the NHS by integrating xWave’s AI-powered clinical decision support technology into the Radiology+ RIS platform. The combined solution automates referral assessment, identifies incomplete or low-priority imaging requests, streamlines diagnostic workflows, reduces administrative burden, and improves reporting efficiency while supporting better patient outcomes without disrupting existing healthcare infrastructure.

In April 2025, Konica Minolta introduced the next-generation Exa Platform featuring an upgraded Exa PACS|RIS solution with enhanced API capabilities for third-party integrations and native Exa Advanced Imaging functionality. The new platform is designed to improve interoperability, simplify imaging workflows, and provide healthcare providers with greater flexibility in managing radiology operations.

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