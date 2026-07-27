Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook 2026: Rapid Testing Trends in Healthcare

The global point of care diagnostics market was valued at USD 21.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 22.6 billion in 2026 to USD 29.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. North America emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 37.1% of total revenue in 2025. The market continues to benefit from the growing elderly population worldwide and the increasing preference for point of care (POC) diagnostic solutions that provide rapid and accurate test results. The ability of these diagnostic technologies to support timely clinical decisions, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the burden on centralized laboratories is creating favorable growth opportunities across healthcare systems.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2025: USD 21.7 Billion

Estimated market size in 2026: USD 22.6 Billion

Projected market size by 2033: USD 29.9 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 4.1%

The adoption of mobile diagnostic devices in middle-income countries is accelerating as healthcare providers seek affordable and efficient testing solutions. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding early disease detection, and increasing accessibility to portable diagnostic technologies are strengthening market growth. Government organizations and private institutions are also increasing financial support for research and development activities. For example, in October 2025, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) awarded funding to Beckman Coulter to validate the effectiveness of a biomarker for detecting MIS-C through a large multi-center clinical trial. Product innovation also remains a major growth driver. Leading manufacturers continue introducing advanced coagulation testing technologies that improve testing accuracy, precision, and ease of use. In February 2024, Roche launched three new coagulation tests for oral Factor Xa inhibitors, including rivaroxaban, apixaban, and edoxaban, in countries recognizing the CE mark. These tests support clinical decision-making for patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants for stroke prevention, systemic embolism, and venous thromboembolism prevention and treatment.

Regional Highlights

Largest regional market: North America (37.1% in 2025 revenue share, 2025)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific (highest CAGR, 2026-2033)

The point of care diagnostics in the U.S. accounted for the largest market revenue share in North America in 2025.

The growing burden of genetic disorders is expected to strengthen demand for advanced diagnostic technologies over the coming years. According to the CDC, congenital heart defects remain the most common birth defects in the United States, affecting nearly 1% of births annually. Early identification of genetic variations through prenatal testing enables faster diagnosis, timely disease prevention, and improved treatment selection. At the same time, changing lifestyles and environmental factors are contributing to the increasing occurrence of genetic diseases worldwide. Breast and ovarian cancer cases are also rising significantly across several countries. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, around 300,590 individuals were expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. during 2023. These trends are encouraging greater adoption of point of care diagnostics that facilitate faster disease identification and support improved patient management.

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Population aging is another major factor contributing to sustained market expansion. According to the United Nations, approximately 727 million people worldwide were aged 65 years or above in 2020. Furthermore, the global population aged 80 years and above is projected to more than double by 2050, exceeding 1.5 billion people. Older adults are more vulnerable to chronic and infectious diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, obesity, neurological conditions, and cancer. As healthcare providers increasingly focus on delivering timely diagnosis and personalized treatment for elderly patients, demand for rapid diagnostic testing at the point of care is expected to increase substantially. The convenience, speed, and accessibility offered by these testing solutions make them particularly valuable for managing age-related health conditions and reducing hospital admissions.

The prevalence of genetic disorders is also expected to stimulate demand for POC molecular diagnostics. According to CDC findings, congenital heart defects continue to affect around 1% of births each year in the United States. Prenatal genetic screening allows healthcare professionals to detect abnormalities at an early stage, enabling timely medical intervention and improved treatment planning. Rising environmental risks and changing lifestyles are further increasing the incidence of inherited and chronic diseases across different populations. As disease prevalence continues to rise, healthcare providers are expected to rely more heavily on rapid molecular diagnostic technologies that deliver accurate results close to the patient, improving healthcare efficiency and supporting better clinical outcomes.

The competitive landscape of the point of care diagnostics market remains highly dynamic, with established and emerging companies continuously investing in research, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations. Major companies such as Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. emphasize innovation to develop next-generation diagnostic solutions while partnering with emerging technology providers to strengthen their product portfolios. Their extensive global distribution networks, diverse product offerings, and strong brand recognition provide significant competitive advantages. Emerging participants are increasingly focusing on launching products in selected markets before expanding geographically through partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations. Their operational flexibility enables them to respond rapidly to changing healthcare demands and technological advancements, strengthening overall market competitiveness.

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The increasing preference for patient-centric healthcare services and the growing adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic products across clinics, physician offices, and retail pharmacies continue to create new opportunities for market participants. Healthcare providers are increasingly integrating rapid testing solutions into routine clinical workflows to improve operational efficiency and deliver faster patient care. Continuous investments in product development and innovation are enabling manufacturers to introduce advanced diagnostic platforms with improved sensitivity, portability, and user-friendly operation. These developments are expected to support sustained market expansion throughout the forecast period while improving healthcare accessibility across developed and emerging economies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By product: Infectious diseases dominated the market, with a revenue share of 30.5% in 2025.

By end use: Clinics segment held the highest revenue share in 2025.

Expansion of the infectious diseases segment reflects the growing need for rapid diagnosis of viral, bacterial, and other communicable diseases. Healthcare providers increasingly depend on point of care testing to enable immediate treatment decisions, reduce disease transmission, and improve patient outcomes, allowing infectious diseases to account for a 30.5% revenue share in 2025.

The clinics segment generated the highest revenue share in 2025 due to the widespread use of point of care diagnostic technologies in outpatient settings. Clinics benefit from fast turnaround times, simplified workflows, and improved patient convenience, making them one of the most important end users of these diagnostic solutions.

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Key Point Of Care Diagnostics Company Insights

The market features a combination of global industry leaders and innovative regional companies competing through technological advancement, product diversification, and strategic partnerships. Established organizations continue investing in research and development to strengthen their competitive positions, while emerging companies focus on expanding regional presence through innovative diagnostic platforms and collaborative business strategies. Increasing demand for decentralized healthcare and rapid testing solutions is expected to encourage further investment in advanced point of care diagnostic technologies across global markets.

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Key Point Of Care Diagnostics Companies

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson (BD)

bioMérieux

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Werfen

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Trinity Biotech

Sekisui Diagnostics

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Spectral Medical, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc.

Anbio Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

ALPHA LABORATORIES.

Conclusion

The point of care diagnostics market is positioned for steady growth due to increasing demand for rapid and decentralized diagnostic solutions, a rising elderly population, expanding prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, and continuous technological innovation. Growing investments from public and private organizations, coupled with ongoing product launches and wider adoption across clinics and retail healthcare settings, are expected to support long-term market development. As healthcare systems continue prioritizing early disease detection, faster clinical decision-making, and improved patient outcomes, point of care diagnostics will remain an essential component of modern healthcare delivery worldwide.

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