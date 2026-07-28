Agricultural Micronutrients Market Outlook 2026: Precision Farming Growth Trends

The global agricultural micronutrients market was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to expand from USD 6.0 billion in 2026 to USD 10.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 45.0% of total revenue in 2025. The region’s leadership is supported by the growing demand to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen food security as the global population continues to rise. Farmers are increasingly incorporating micronutrient fertilizers into their cultivation practices to maintain balanced soil nutrition, improve crop health, and increase yields, particularly for staple crops such as cereals and oilseeds. The growing focus on sustainable farming, efficient nutrient management, and higher-quality agricultural output is expected to maintain steady market expansion over the coming years.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2025: USD 5.7 billion

Estimated market size in 2026: USD 6.0 billion

Projected market size by 2033: USD 10.1 billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 7.6%

According to Grand View Research, the agricultural micronutrients market is experiencing consistent growth due to the increasing recognition of micronutrient deficiencies in agricultural soils and the need for balanced crop nutrition. Agricultural micronutrients such as zinc, iron, manganese, boron, copper, and molybdenum play an essential role in plant metabolism, photosynthesis, enzyme activation, and overall crop development. As agricultural producers strive to maximize productivity while maintaining soil health, the adoption of micronutrient-based fertilizers and advanced nutrient management solutions continues to increase across both developed and developing economies.

The increasing adoption of precision agriculture technologies is one of the major factors supporting market growth. Modern farming practices now incorporate soil testing, GPS-guided fertilizer application, satellite imaging, drones, and crop monitoring systems that enable farmers to determine precise nutrient requirements across different field zones. These technologies significantly improve the efficiency of micronutrient application by reducing unnecessary fertilizer usage while ensuring that crops receive adequate nutrition. Accurate nutrient delivery not only improves nutrient absorption but also enhances crop quality, productivity, and profitability. Precision agriculture is especially beneficial for high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and horticultural products, where specialized micronutrient formulations can substantially improve yield and product quality.

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Regional Highlights

Largest regional market: Asia Pacific (45.0% revenue share, 2025)

By country: China held the largest market share in 2025.

Another important growth factor is the increasing modernization of agriculture in emerging economies. Countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are investing heavily in agricultural mechanization, improved irrigation systems, and scientific farming methods. Growing awareness among farmers regarding soil nutrient depletion and declining crop productivity has accelerated the adoption of micronutrient fertilizers. Governments, agricultural institutions, and fertilizer manufacturers are also promoting balanced fertilization practices through awareness campaigns, subsidy programs, and technical guidance. These initiatives are encouraging both commercial farmers and smallholders to adopt crop-specific micronutrient products that improve soil fertility while supporting long-term agricultural sustainability.

Leading manufacturers continue to invest significantly in research and development to introduce innovative formulations that improve nutrient availability and efficiency. Companies are focusing on developing highly soluble, chelated, and crop-specific micronutrient products that deliver better absorption under varying soil and climatic conditions. Advanced formulation technologies also reduce nutrient losses caused by leaching or chemical fixation in soil, making micronutrient applications more effective. Continuous innovation enables manufacturers to address region-specific nutrient deficiencies while supporting environmentally responsible farming practices and increasing agricultural productivity across diverse crop categories.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

By product: Zinc segment dominated the industry with the largest revenue share of 42.6% in 2025.

By form: Chelated micronutrients segment held the largest revenue share of 56.7% in 2025.

By mode of application: Soil application dominated with largest revenue share of 43.3% in 2025.

By crop type: Cereals segment held the largest revenue share of 47.1% in 2025.

The zinc segment remained the leading product category in 2025 with a revenue share of 42.6%. Zinc is one of the most essential micronutrients required for enzyme activity, protein synthesis, and healthy plant development. Increasing zinc deficiencies in agricultural soils and its significant role in improving cereal productivity continue to drive its widespread adoption across major farming regions.

Chelated micronutrients accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.7% in 2025 due to their superior nutrient availability and higher absorption efficiency. These products remain effective under varying soil conditions and reduce nutrient fixation, allowing crops to utilize micronutrients more effectively while improving overall fertilizer performance.

Soil application represented the dominant mode of application with a revenue share of 43.3% in 2025. Farmers continue to prefer this method because it provides direct nutrient availability to plant roots, supports long-term soil fertility, and integrates easily with conventional fertilization practices across a wide range of crops.

The cereals segment captured the highest revenue share of 47.1% in 2025 owing to the extensive global cultivation of staple grains such as wheat, rice, and maize. Growing food demand and the need to maximize cereal yields have encouraged widespread adoption of micronutrient fertilizers to improve crop health, productivity, and grain quality.

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Key Agricultural Micronutrients Company Insights

BASF and Yara International ASA remain among the leading participants in the agricultural micronutrients market due to their extensive global presence, advanced research capabilities, strong agronomic expertise, and comprehensive crop nutrition portfolios. Their continued investment in product innovation and sustainable agricultural solutions enables them to serve farmers across multiple geographic regions with high-performance micronutrient products.

BASF has established a strong competitive position through its advanced formulation technologies, integrated crop protection solutions, and extensive research infrastructure. The company focuses on manufacturing high-efficiency chelated micronutrients that enhance nutrient uptake, improve crop performance, and deliver consistent agricultural productivity across a wide range of farming systems.

Yara International ASA continues to strengthen its market leadership through vertically integrated manufacturing operations, an extensive global distribution network, and comprehensive agronomic advisory services. The company emphasizes precision plant nutrition by providing crop-specific micronutrient solutions that help optimize fertilizer application, improve nutrient efficiency, and enhance long-term soil productivity.

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Key Agricultural Micronutrients Companies

BASF

Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Company

Haifa Group

Nutrien Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd.

Nufarm Limited

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Conclusion

The agricultural micronutrients market is expected to witness steady growth throughout the forecast period as farmers increasingly prioritize balanced plant nutrition, sustainable agricultural practices, and higher crop productivity. Advancements in precision agriculture, expanding awareness of soil nutrient deficiencies, and continuous innovation in micronutrient formulations are creating favorable conditions for long-term market expansion. With Asia Pacific maintaining its leadership position and emerging economies offering substantial opportunities, industry participants are well positioned to capitalize on growing demand through innovative products, strategic partnerships, and region-specific crop nutrition solutions. Continuous investments in research, precision farming technologies, and sustainable fertilizer development are expected to further strengthen market growth through 2033.