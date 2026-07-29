How Surgery Trends Are Reshaping the Cold Compression Therapy Market

The global cold compression therapy market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a 42.6% revenue share in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth through 2033.

Cold compression therapy combines localized cooling with controlled compression to reduce swelling, inflammation, and pain — most commonly after orthopedic surgery, sports injuries, or joint-related trauma. Demand for these devices is rising as patients and providers look for non-invasive, drug-free alternatives to opioid-based pain management.

What Is Driving Cold Compression Therapy Market Growth?

Three forces are shaping demand:

Rising musculoskeletal disorders and an aging population — More people need pain and swelling management after joint injuries, arthritis flare-ups, and age-related mobility issues, expanding the eligible patient base. Growth in orthopedic and joint surgeries — Higher volumes of knee, hip, and shoulder procedures are increasing adoption of cold compression devices as a standard part of post-operative recovery protocols. Product innovation — Portable, app-connected devices with adjustable temperature and compression settings are making cold compression therapy easier to use at home, not just in hospitals and rehab centers.

Download a free sample copy of the Cold Compression Therapy Market report to access detailed insights, market coverage, and study inclusions.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Cold compression systems held the largest share in 2025, reflecting preference for integrated devices over standalone ice packs or compression sleeves.

By Application Post-operative therapy was the leading application in 2025, driven by rising orthopedic surgery volumes and hospitals’ focus on faster, complication-free recovery.

By End Use Hospitals accounted for the largest end-use share in 2025, as most post-surgical cold compression therapy is administered under clinical supervision immediately following procedures.

By Distribution Channel Offline channels (hospitals, clinics, specialty medical stores) led distribution in 2025, though home-use adoption is growing as devices become more consumer-friendly.

Regional Outlook

North America is the largest regional market, holding 42.6% of global revenue in 2025, with the United States as the top-performing country. This is supported by high surgical volumes, strong reimbursement infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced recovery devices.

is the largest regional market, holding 42.6% of global revenue in 2025, with the as the top-performing country. This is supported by high surgical volumes, strong reimbursement infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced recovery devices. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region from 2026 to 2033, driven by expanding healthcare access, rising orthopedic surgery rates, and growing middle-class spending on rehabilitation and sports recovery products.

Who Are the Key Players in the Cold Compression Therapy Market?

Leading companies profiled in this market include:

Enovis Corporation

Breg, Inc.

Össur

Hyperice

Zynex Medical, Inc. (Altivera Medical Holdings, LLC)

Tianjin Konbest Technology Co., Ltd.

SISSEL UK Limited (Performance Health)

Kinetec Medical Products Ltd (MedFac group)

Sorgen.Co

BSN Medical (Essity)

Competition centers on new product development, partnerships, acquisitions, and regional expansion as companies work to meet evolving recovery and rehabilitation needs.

Recent Developments

February 2026: Breg, Inc. partnered with PatientIQ to integrate Breg’s cold therapy solutions into digital, patient-reported outcome tracking pathways through PatientIQ’s Marketplace Partners program — aiming to improve post-operative recovery support while reducing clinical workload.

Breg, Inc. partnered with PatientIQ to integrate Breg’s cold therapy solutions into digital, patient-reported outcome tracking pathways through PatientIQ’s Marketplace Partners program — aiming to improve post-operative recovery support while reducing clinical workload. August 2025: Hyperice launched the Hyperice X 2, an upgraded contrast therapy platform (including Knee and Shoulder models) offering deeper cooling, stronger heating, and integrated compression, built on technology from its 2021 acquisition of RecoverX.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the cold compression therapy market?

The market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2033.

What is the growth rate of the cold compression therapy market?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2026 and 2033.

Which region leads the cold compression therapy market?

North America leads with a 42.6% revenue share in 2025, driven by the United States. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

What is the largest application segment for cold compression therapy?

Post-operative therapy is the largest application segment, reflecting its widespread use after orthopedic and joint surgeries.

Who are the major companies in the cold compression therapy market?

Key players include Enovis Corporation, Breg Inc., Össur, Hyperice, Zynex Medical, and BSN Medical (Essity), among others.

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering