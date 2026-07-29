One Destination for the Industry: JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2026 Unites 11 Key Sectors Under One Roof

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-07-29 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan has announced the return of JAPAN BUILD Tokyo to Tokyo Big Sight on December 2–4, 2026, set to bring together 11 specialized exhibitions covering every major segment of the building and construction industry. With its comprehensive setup, the event will provide, contractors, architects, developers, facility managers, manufacturers, distributors, and government stakeholders direct access to technologies and business opportunities across the building and construction sector.

As the construction and building markets keep changing to meet the rising needs for digital tools, sustainability, efficiency, and strong infrastructure, industry stakeholders are seeking opportunities to connect with different sectors all in one place. JAPAN BUILD addresses this need by bringing together technologies, products, and services that support every stage of the building lifecycle, from planning and construction to operations, maintenance, renovation, and property management under one roof.

The event will showcase products for construction and building development through Building Material & Equipment Expo. Building Renovation Expo will cover renovation technologies and retrofit solutions for existing structures. Construction Site Innovation Expo will focus on improving productivity, efficiency, and safety on jobsites, and Tile World will showcase tile products, surface materials, and design applications.

Digital Transformation (DX) will also be a major highlight in Digital Construction Expo, which focuses on BIM, drones, AI, and other digital construction tools. Housing DX Expo is set to feature DX solutions for housing developers and architects. Smart Home Expo will showcase home automation, IoT systems, and security technologies. Smart Building Expo will cover building management, automation, and smart facility technologies.

The event will also address building operations, sustainability, and property management through Building Maintenance Expo. Green Building Expo will revolve around sustainable building products and environmental initiatives. On the real estate sector, Real Estate Tech Expo will showcase property technology platforms and digital tools. Lastly, Apartment Management Support Expo will be a must-visit for apartment owners, condominium associations, and property managers.

By presenting the above sectors within a single event, the exhibition enables visitors to evaluate solutions across traditionally separate disciplines and identify opportunities for collaboration.

“The building and construction industry is becoming increasingly interconnected,” stated Mr. Bunta Koyasu, show director. “JAPAN BUILD gives professionals a convenient way to explore solutions across multiple sectors, connect with suppliers, and stay informed about market developments in one place.”

From building materials and smart home technologies to real estate tech and digital construction tools, this zoning allows exhibitors to stand out within their niche while tapping into a wider network of professionals across the entire building lifecycle.

The exhibition also serves as a gateway to Japan’s construction market, attracting both domestic and international participants. Previous editions welcomed exhibitors and visitors from countries across Asia, Europe, and North America, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, and China.

Recent editions recorded 548 exhibitors and 33,618 visitors. Organizers expect the December 2026 edition to continue this growth trajectory, with more than 600 exhibitors and over 38,000 visitors anticipated for the three-day event.

Industry professionals interested in attending can find visitor and exhibitor registration details at https://bit.ly/4vIhMcT. For more information about JAPAN BUILD Tokyo, go to https://www.japan-build.jp/hub/en-gb.html.