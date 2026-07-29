Companion Animal Genetics Market Share by Leading Companies

Companion Animal Genetics Market: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2033

Companion Animal Genetics Market is transforming modern pet healthcare by enabling early disease detection, personalized treatment plans, and responsible breeding practices. Genetic testing has become an essential tool for veterinarians, breeders, and pet owners seeking to identify inherited disorders, understand breed characteristics, and improve the overall health of companion animals.

The growing trend of pet humanization, increasing awareness of preventive veterinary care, and rising adoption of DNA-based testing services are accelerating market growth worldwide. As more pet owners invest in personalized healthcare for dogs and cats, the companion animal genetics market is expected to witness steady expansion through 2033.

Key Takeaways

The global companion animal genetics market was valued at USD 855.4 million in 2025.

The market is projected to reach USD 1,650.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 30.9% in 2025.

Dogs represented the leading animal segment with 49.3% of total revenue.

Genetic disease testing dominated the market with a 56.3% share in 2025.

The private distribution channel held the largest market share at 76.6%.

Rising pet humanization and preventive healthcare continue to drive industry growth.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Statistics Value Market Size (2025) USD 855.4 Million Estimated Size (2026) USD 917.5 Million Forecast Value (2033) USD 1,650.5 Million CAGR (2026-2033) 8.7% Largest Region North America

What is Driving the Companion Animal Genetics Market?

The growing prevalence of hereditary and breed-specific disorders is one of the primary factors driving the companion animal genetics market. Many purebred dogs and cats are genetically predisposed to conditions such as hip dysplasia, inherited cancers, cardiomyopathies, and neurological disorders, increasing the demand for early genetic screening.

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Pet owners are increasingly treating companion animals as family members, leading to greater spending on preventive healthcare and advanced veterinary diagnostics. DNA testing helps identify inherited diseases before symptoms appear, allowing veterinarians to develop personalized treatment and long-term wellness plans.

The rapid expansion of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing services is further supporting market growth. These easy-to-use testing kits allow pet owners to access breed identification, health risk assessments, and ancestry information without visiting specialized laboratories.

Key Market Trends

The market is witnessing rapid adoption of DNA-based diagnostic technologies that provide accurate information about inherited diseases, breed composition, and genetic traits.

Artificial intelligence, genomic sequencing, and advanced bioinformatics are improving the accuracy and efficiency of genetic testing, making companion animal diagnostics more accessible and affordable.

Strategic collaborations between veterinary clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and biotechnology companies are expanding the availability of genetic testing services across developed and emerging markets.

Segmentation Analysis

By Animal

Dogs

Dogs accounted for the largest market share of 49.3% in 2025. High pet ownership rates and increasing demand for breed identification, inherited disease screening, and personalized veterinary care continue to support segment growth.

By Type

Genetic Disease Testing

Genetic disease testing dominated the market with a 56.3% revenue share. Veterinarians, breeders, and pet owners increasingly rely on DNA-based testing to identify hereditary disorders, improve breeding decisions, and support preventive healthcare.

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By Distribution Channel

Private

The private segment held the largest market share of 76.6% in 2025. Growing consumer awareness, expanding direct-to-consumer testing services, and increasing investment in personalized pet healthcare continue to strengthen this segment.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America led the global companion animal genetics market with a 30.9% revenue share in 2025. High pet ownership, advanced veterinary infrastructure, widespread adoption of genetic testing technologies, and strong consumer spending on pet healthcare continue to support regional leadership.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising pet adoption, increasing disposable income, expanding veterinary services, and growing awareness of preventive pet healthcare are creating significant opportunities across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The companion animal genetics market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on genomic innovation, strategic collaborations, product portfolio expansion, and direct-to-consumer testing services. Market participants continue investing in advanced sequencing technologies and personalized genetic solutions to strengthen their competitive position.

Growing partnerships between biotechnology companies, veterinary hospitals, research institutions, and pet healthcare providers are accelerating innovation while improving access to genetic diagnostics worldwide.

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Leading Companies

Major companies operating in the global companion animal genetics market include:

Neogen Corporation

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

Embark Veterinary, Inc.

Basepaws

UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory (VGL)

ZOOGEN

Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Animal Genetics Inc.

Generatio GmbH

Zoetis Services LLC

Future Outlook

The future of the companion animal genetics market remains highly promising as preventive veterinary medicine continues to gain importance worldwide. Increasing adoption of genomic testing, personalized pet healthcare, and responsible breeding practices will continue driving market expansion.

Advancements in DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and precision veterinary medicine are expected to improve diagnostic accuracy while making genetic testing faster, more affordable, and widely accessible. As awareness of hereditary disorders continues to grow, companion animal genetics will become an increasingly important component of routine veterinary care.

Conclusion

The global companion animal genetics market is poised for strong growth, expanding from USD 855.4 million in 2025 to USD 1,650.5 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Rising pet humanization, increasing demand for preventive healthcare, and continuous advancements in genetic testing technologies are reshaping the industry. Companies investing in innovative diagnostics, personalized pet health solutions, and strategic partnerships are well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for companion animal genetics worldwide.

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