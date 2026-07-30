Bundox Safari Co. Expands Greater Kruger Safari Planning with “Experience Our WILD Africa”

Greater Kruger, South Africa, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Bundox Safari Co. has introduced “Experience Our WILD Africa”, a campaign platform that strengthens its role in Greater Kruger safari planning and positions the company beyond lodge-only stays and standard safari packages.

The campaign brings together South Africa safari planning, accommodation, guided activities, conservation-led experiences, transfers, ground handling, and safari packages into a clearer framework for travellers, travel agents, tour operators, safari specialists, and Africa travel planners.

While Bundox owns and operates safari properties, its service model extends into the planning and operational details that help turn a safari into a complete journey.

A More Complete Way to Plan a Greater Kruger Safari

The Greater Kruger area remains one of South Africa’s strongest safari regions, offering access to wildlife experiences, private wilderness settings, conservation projects, and connections through Hoedspruit and Eastgate Airport.

For travellers searching for Kruger safari packages or safari packages in South Africa, Bundox’s approach is designed to make the planning process clearer. Instead of booking accommodation separately and adding activities afterwards, guests can work with Bundox to shape a more complete safari package from the start.

Depending on the itinerary, this may include lodge or camp accommodation, morning and afternoon game drives, meals, selected drinks, private transfers, intercamp transfers, river cruises, conservation activities, Panorama Route excursions, guided walks, park fees, and on-the-ground support.

Support for Travellers and Trade Partners

“Experience Our WILD Africa” also gives travel agents and safari specialists a clearer way to present Bundox to clients. The campaign positions Bundox as a safari destination management partner able to support structured safari journeys, Greater Kruger logistics, curated safari itineraries, and wider South Africa travel planning.

For the travel trade, this is especially useful when clients require more than a lodge recommendation. Many safari enquiries involve dates, budget, routing, transfers, activity preferences, comfort level, conservation interest, and possible extensions before or after the safari. Bundox helps bring those details into one managed itinerary.

“A Bundox safari is shaped through the details that make the experience work: the right places to stay, the right pace between them, the right guided experiences, and the right moments of conservation and connection in the wild,” said a Bundox spokesperson. “With ‘Experience Our WILD Africa’, Bundox is giving travellers and trade partners a clearer framework for building safari journeys that feel structured, practical, and connected from start to finish.”

Safari Packages with More Built In

Bundox’s Greater Kruger safari packages are designed for travellers who want more than game drives alone. The company’s safari planning can include wildlife experiences, conservation-led activities, scenic touring, transfers, lodge stays, guided activities, and practical itinerary support.

This helps guests experience the region with more context and less logistical pressure. It also helps agents and tour operators offer safari journeys that are easier to explain, quote, and manage.

Travellers and trade partners can explore current safari packages, learn more about South Africa safari travel, or contact Bundox Safari Co. for itinerary and package enquiries.

About Bundox Safari Co.

Bundox Safari Co. is a South African safari company based in the Greater Kruger region.. Bundox’s portfolio includes safari properties in South Africa and Botswana, with selected partner locations and itinerary extensions available where they strengthen the guest journey.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.