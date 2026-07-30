FOORIR Introduces AI-Powered Effective In-Store Traffic Analytics to Help Retailers Improve Customer Data Accuracy

Shenzhen, China, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Retail businesses are increasingly seeking more accurate ways to understand customer movement and store performance. FOORIR has introduced its AI-powered Effective In-Store Traffic analytics solutions, designed to help retailers move beyond traditional visitor counting and gain deeper insights into real customer activity.

Traditional footfall measurement methods often focus on the total number of people entering and leaving a store. However, these figures may include employees, delivery personnel, repeated visits, and other non-customer movements, creating challenges for accurate business analysis.

FOORIR’s approach focuses on improving the quality of retail traffic data by combining artificial intelligence, computer vision, and intelligent sensing technologies. The solutions are designed to support more accurate Customer Footfall Measurement and provide retailers with clearer visibility into visitor behavior.

“Retailers need more than simple visitor numbers. They need reliable information that reflects actual customer activity and supports better operational decisions,” said a FOORIR representative.

Improving Retail Traffic Analysis Through AI Technology

As retail environments become increasingly data-driven, businesses are paying greater attention to Retail Traffic Analytics. Accurate traffic information can support decisions related to store operations, customer experience improvement, and resource planning.

AI-based people counting technologies can analyze visitor movement patterns while reducing common counting issues associated with traditional methods.

Key capabilities include:

Bidirectional visitor counting

Reduction of repeated visitor counting

Customer and employee traffic differentiation

Dwell time analysis

Visitor movement insights

These functions allow retailers to better understand how customers interact with physical stores.

Supporting More Accurate Conversion Analysis

Reliable Store Traffic Data plays an important role in evaluating retail performance.

Conversion rate calculations depend on accurate customer numbers. When visitor statistics include non-customer activity, retailers may receive inaccurate evaluations of sales performance.

By improving traffic measurement accuracy, retailers can better analyze the relationship between store visits and purchasing behavior.

The technology supports businesses in evaluating:

Customer engagement levels

Store layout effectiveness

Marketing campaign performance

Operational efficiency

The Growing Role of Intelligent Retail Analytics

The retail industry is continuing to adopt artificial intelligence and data analytics technologies to improve decision-making.

Rather than focusing only on increasing visitor numbers, retailers are increasingly examining traffic quality, customer journeys, and visitor behavior patterns.

The development of Effective In-Store Traffic measurement represents a broader shift from basic counting toward intelligent customer understanding.

FOORIR continues to develop intelligent sensing and analytics solutions for retail and commercial environments, supporting businesses that require more accurate visitor insights.

About FOORIR

FOORIR is a technology brand specializing in AI-powered people counting and retail traffic analytics solutions. The company develops intelligent sensing devices and data analysis technologies for retail stores, commercial facilities, and other environments requiring accurate visitor flow insights.

For more information:

https://www.foorir.com/