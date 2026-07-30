Consensuality Launches The Inner Circle Newsletter for Couples

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Consensuality has launched The Inner Circle, a private newsletter giving couples first access to selected retreat updates, Secret Date Reveals, intimacy workshops, courses, curated experiences, complimentary surprises and special releases. Couples can also explore the brand’s romantic couples getaway or contact Consensuality privately before deciding whether an experience is right for them.

The newsletter has been created for couples who are curious about desire, reconnection and intentional intimacy, but who may prefer to explore these subjects privately before making an enquiry or booking an experience.

Members receive selected Consensuality announcements directly in their inbox rather than waiting for wider public releases. These may include updates about new programmes, workshops, competitions, private events, curated experiences, course access, samples, gifts and selected retreat opportunities.

Limited Naughty by Nature experiences may also be offered at up to 50% off for first-booked Inner Circle members, depending on the specific release and availability.

A Private Starting Point for Couples

Consensuality works with couples who want more than a conventional romantic weekend away. Its experiences focus on privacy, consent, communication, desire and intentional reconnection, with structured tools intended to help couples step away from routine and engage with one another more deliberately.

The Inner Circle provides a less immediate entry point into that wider offering. Couples do not need to make a public enquiry or commit to a retreat before learning more about the available experiences.

Instead, they can receive selected information, invitations and practical resources while deciding what feels appropriate for their relationship.

“Many couples are curious about intimacy, desire and reconnection, but they are not always ready to talk about it openly or make an immediate booking,” says Carol Momberg, founder of Consensuality. “The Inner Circle gives them a private way to stay close, receive the first invitations, and explore what feels right for them.”

What Inner Circle Members May Receive

Secret Date Reveals introduce members to selected Consensuality experiences and limited private offers.

First to Know updates provide advance notice of upcoming courses, programmes, workshops, competitions and curated experiences.

Curated Surprises may include complimentary samples, gifts, free modules, course access or other additions connected to a particular release.

Priority Access may give members earlier registration opportunities for workshops, intimate events and special experiences with limited availability.

Members may also receive selected retreat updates and offers connected to Naughty by Nature, Consensuality’s flagship private couples retreat.

Connected to Naughty by Nature

Naughty by Nature is located in Hoekwil, Wilderness, on South Africa’s Garden Route. The adults-only retreat is reserved for one couple at a time and combines private accommodation with structured intimacy tools, sensory experiences, guided prompts and complete discretion.

It has been developed as an intentional intimacy journey rather than simply a luxury cabin or conventional romantic getaway.

The private setting, guided activities, workbook, foreplay game, playroom, hot tub, playlists and quiet spaces between activities are designed to help couples move gradually from relaxation and emotional safety towards curiosity, play and deeper connection.

Through The Inner Circle, members can remain informed about selected retreat availability, Secret Date Reveals, course launches, workshops and other member-first opportunities.

A More Discreet Way to Stay Connected

For some couples, the main value of The Inner Circle will be advance access to a retreat offer or private event. For others, it may be receiving a useful prompt, course update, complimentary addition or message that makes conversations about intimacy easier to approach.

The newsletter allows couples to remain connected until the right retreat, workshop, course or experience feels like an appropriate next step.

About Consensuality

Consensuality is a South African relationship and intimacy brand focused on helping couples reconnect through private retreats, guided experiences and structured education. Couples can join The Inner Circle, explore the Naughty by Nature romantic couples getaway, or contact Consensuality directly for further information.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.