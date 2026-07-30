Costa Mar Villas Expands Private Estate Collection for Villas Del Mar Cabo Stays

LOS CABOS, Mexico, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Costa Mar Villas has formally announced its updated seasonal luxury offerings for travelers seeking villas del mar cabo rentals for August travel. Located within the gated Palmilla community in Los Cabos, Mexico, the company’s expanded portfolio provides international travelers and multi-generational families with private oceanfront estates engineered specifically for warm-weather coastal stays along the Sea of Cortez.

During August, the Baja peninsula experiences tropical warm weather and brief coastal showers, transforming the desert landscape into lush greenery. In response to this seasonal shift, Costa Mar Villas has curated villas del mar cabo residences designed around covered al fresco dining spaces and shaded outdoor pavilions. Properties such as Villas Del Mar 311 and Casa Sirena 212 allow guests to enjoy panoramic ocean views and private infinity pools while remaining comfortably protected from tropical weather elements.

To support private residential stays, Costa Mar Villas provides dedicated pre-arrival and on-site concierge services with every reservation. Guests staying in these private villas del mar cabo estates can arrange in-villa private chef culinary experiences, personalized spa treatments, daily housekeeping, and pre-stocked grocery deliveries, reducing the need to travel outside the private compound during warm afternoon hours.

Costa Mar Villas is a luxury vacation rental and destination management agency providing handpicked private estates and coastal villas across Los Cabos and Punta Mita, Mexico. Built on local expertise and dedicated client support, the company connects travelers with vetted luxury properties, custom itineraries, and full concierge management.