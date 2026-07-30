Paris, France, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — The future of cardiovascular medicine is driven by collaboration, scientific discovery, and technological innovation. Heart Congress 2027, the 5th International Conference on Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases, will be held in Paris, France on April 22-23, 2027, bringing together a global community of experts dedicated to advancing cardiovascular science and patient care.

Organized under the theme “Transforming Cardiovascular Care: Bridging Innovation, Research, and Clinical Excellence,” the conference provides a multidisciplinary platform for cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, clinical researchers, healthcare professionals, academicians, medical students, and industry leaders to share research and discuss evolving trends in cardiovascular medicine.

The scientific program covers a wide spectrum of cardiovascular disciplines, including interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, heart failure management, preventive cardiology, vascular medicine, pediatric cardiology, hypertension, coronary artery disease, structural heart interventions, cardiovascular pharmacology, cardiometabolic disorders, precision medicine, digital health, and artificial intelligence applications in cardiology.

The conference aims to strengthen global scientific collaboration, promote evidence-based clinical practice, and encourage innovation in cardiovascular diagnostics, treatment strategies, and healthcare delivery systems.

How to Participate – Step-by-Step Guide

1. Explore the website to review sessions, speakers, and conference details

2. Submit your abstract for scientific evaluation and presentation

3. Register for the conference to confirm participation

4. Book accommodation near the venue in Paris

5. Access the scientific program and schedule

6. Attend the conference onsite or virtually and engage with global experts

7. Receive CPD-accredited certification after participation

Heart Congress 2027 offers a global platform for knowledge exchange, research dissemination, and professional networking, contributing to the advancement of cardiovascular medicine and improved patient outcomes worldwide.

Contact:

Kristina Pierce

Conference Manager

kristinapierce@scientexconferences.com

+1 272 374 1068