Infinity IPS Helps Trucking Carriers Recover $280K Annually and Bill 45% Faster With Back Office Outsourcing

TAMPA, FL, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Infinity IPS, a specialist logistics back-office partner, today announced the expansion of its dedicated Back Office Outsourcing for Trucking Companies — a service that streamlines dispatch coordination, freight billing, documentation, and ELD compliance so carriers can keep their fleets moving instead of drowning in paperwork.

Trucking companies lose time and revenue when back-office work piles up: manual BOL and POD processing, billing errors, slow factoring packets, fuel-surcharge and detention disputes, and lagging collections that stretch cash flow. Infinity IPS embeds trained specialists directly into a carrier’s existing systems to take that workload off the operations team.

“For a carrier, every day an invoice sits unbilled is a day cash isn’t moving,” said a spokesperson for Infinity IPS. “We clean up the billing, the documents, and the dispatch coordination so owners can focus on loads, drivers, and growth — not chasing paperwork.”

On the financial side, the company’s accounts payable teams verify every carrier invoice, lumper receipt, fuel surcharge, and detention charge against rate confirmations — catching duplicate or inflated billing and handling GL coding and payment scheduling. Accounts receivable teams create BOL- and POD-verified invoices, coordinate factoring-company packet submission, run 30/60/90-day collections, and resolve short-pays and chargebacks with brokers to accelerate cash flow.

Beyond billing, Infinity IPS supports load planning and dispatch coordination, pickup and delivery updates, detention monitoring, POD collection, driver payroll (per-mile, hourly, detention, and bonuses) with FMCSA and DOT compliance, plus freight data analytics, API and RPA automation, trucking lead generation, and cyber security. Teams are proficient in CargoWise, McLeod, Oracle TMS, Samsara, and Motive/KeepTruckin ELD platforms — meaning no learning curve for a carrier’s existing stack.

The results are measurable. A mid-sized trucking company running 85 trucks — previously hampered by manual BOL processing, high billing errors, and slow cash flow — partnered with Infinity IPS for full back-office outsourcing. Within 90 days, the carrier billed 45% faster, reached 99.1% invoice accuracy, recovered roughly $280,000 annually, and cut Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) from 68 days to 37.

Operating 24/7 with more than 25 years of freight experience across 500+ clients, Infinity IPS provides scalable support to carriers running van, reefer, flatbed, and drayage operations.

The back office outsourcing service for trucking companies is available now. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://infinity-logisticsbackoffice.com/back-office-for-trucking-companies/.

About Infinity IPS

Infinity IPS is a specialist logistics back-office partner headquartered in Tampa, Florida, providing freight billing, documentation, dispatch support, data analytics, lead generation, automation, and cyber security to trucking companies, freight forwarders, 3PLs, NVOCCs, and customs house brokers globally. With 25+ years of freight expertise and 24/7 support, the company helps carriers improve efficiency, accuracy, and cash flow.