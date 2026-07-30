New Solar Streetlights Installed in Beiping Town, Chengkou County, Chongqing

Chongqing, China, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, villagers in Jinlong Village, Beiping Town, Chengkou County, Chongqing, beamed with joy and expressed their sincere gratitude when talking about the newly installed solar streetlights. These illuminated streetlights not only dispel the darkness of the rural nights but also warm the hearts of the villagers, injecting strong momentum into rural revitalization.

Under the coordination and promotion of the Chengkou County Civil Affairs Bureau, the Chongqing Welfare Lottery Center’s “Lighting Up the Countryside” public welfare project was successfully implemented in Jinlong Village, Beiping Town. A batch of brand-new solar streetlights were successfully installed and put into use, completely solving the problem of villagers having to walk in the dark at night. This initiative conveys warmth through public welfare and empowers revitalization through practical measures, truly fulfilling the responsibility of assistance and demonstrating commitment to the people.

It is understood that since the County Civil Affairs Bureau and Jinlong Village, Beiping Town, formed a pairing assistance partnership, the village-based work team has taken the initiative and acted proactively. In response to the lighting problems raised by villagers, the work team immediately held a special meeting with the village’s “two committees” (village party branch and village committee) to study solutions and refine work measures.

On the one hand, they proactively contacted the Chongqing Welfare Lottery Center to strive for support from the “Lighting Up the Countryside” public welfare project, coordinating with various parties and accurately raising funds to ensure the project’s implementation. On the other hand, they extensively visited villagers to solicit opinions, accurately surveyed the lighting needs of various lines and courtyards, and scientifically planned the installation locations and quantities of streetlights to ensure precise installation, optimal lighting effects, and the widest coverage, truly doing good things that resonate with the people.

One bright streetlight after another connects the warmth of the village, illuminating the villagers’ safe travel routes and lighting the way for rural revitalization in Jinlong Village. Every light reflects the people’s hearts, and every practical measure warms their hearts. With the continuous improvement of rural infrastructure, the villagers of Jinlong Village have seen a sustained increase in their sense of gain, happiness, and security, laying a solid foundation for promoting the comprehensive revitalization of the countryside. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights