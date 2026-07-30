OdishaPackage Introduces Its Puri Konark Chilika Tour Package for Travelers Seeking an Authentic Odisha Experience

Noida, India, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — OdishaPackage, a trusted travel company specializing in Odisha tourism, is pleased to announce its Puri Konark Chilika Tour Package, thoughtfully designed for travellers who want to explore the cultural, spiritual, and natural beauty of Odisha in one unforgettable journey.

Odisha has become one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations, attracting pilgrims, families, couples, and nature enthusiasts from across the country. Recognizing the growing interest in customized travel experiences, OdishaPackage has introduced a well-planned itinerary that covers three of the state’s most iconic destinations—Puri, Konark, and Chilika Lake.

The Puri Konark Chilika Tour Package offers travellers the opportunity to visit the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, admire the architectural brilliance of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Konark Sun Temple, and experience the breath-taking beauty of Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon.

According to the company, the objective of this tour is to provide visitors with a comfortable, well-organized, and memorable holiday while showcasing the rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes of Odisha.

“Our goal has always been to make Odisha more accessible to travellers from every corner of India. The Puri Konark Chilika Tour Package has been carefully designed to combine spirituality, history, heritage, and nature into a seamless travel experience,” said a spokesperson for OdishaPackage.

The package includes comfortable accommodation, private transportation, sightseeing assistance, experienced local support, and customizable itineraries to suit different travel preferences. Whether travellers are planning a family vacation, a romantic getaway, a pilgrimage, or a weekend escape, the package can be tailored to individual requirements.

One of the highlights of the tour is the visit to Jagannath Temple, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and an important spiritual destination for millions of devotees every year. Travelers also get time to relax at Golden Beach, enjoy local Odia cuisine, and explore the vibrant markets of Puri.

The journey continues to the magnificent Konark Sun Temple, an architectural masterpiece known for its intricate stone carvings and iconic chariot-shaped structure. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Konark represents the artistic excellence of ancient India and remains one of the country’s most visited historical monuments.

Nature lovers will appreciate the excursion to Chilika Lake, famous for its scenic landscapes, migratory birds during the winter season, and the popular dolphin-watching experience near Satapada. The lake offers visitors a peaceful environment where they can enjoy boating while witnessing Odisha’s unique biodiversity.

As domestic tourism continues to grow, OdishaPackage believes that professionally managed travel experiences are becoming increasingly important for modern travellers. The company focuses on transparent pricing, personalized customer support, quality accommodations, and carefully planned itineraries that help visitors make the most of their journey.

Travelers interested in learning more about the Puri Konark Chilika Tour Package can explore detailed itineraries, pricing, and customization options by visiting https://www.odishapackage.com/puri-konark-chilika-tour-package.php.

Visitors can also explore additional Odisha holiday packages, pilgrimage tours, honeymoon tours, wildlife experiences, and customized travel plans through the company’s official website at https://www.odishapackage.com/.

With years of experience in promoting Odisha tourism, OdishaPackage continues to help travellers discover the state’s spiritual landmarks, heritage monuments, pristine beaches, wildlife destinations, tribal culture, and scenic landscapes through professionally curated tour packages.

As interest in experiential travel continues to increase, the company remains committed to delivering reliable travel services while supporting responsible tourism and encouraging visitors to experience the authentic charm of Odisha.

About OdishaPackage :-

OdishaPackage is a leading Odisha-based travel service provider offering customized holiday packages across the state. The company specializes in pilgrimage tours, family vacations, honeymoon packages, wildlife tours, heritage circuits, beach holidays, and cultural experiences. With dedicated travel assistance, experienced local guides, and flexible itineraries, OdishaPackage aims to provide memorable travel experiences for visitors from across India.

Website: https://www.odishapackage.com/

Tour Details: https://www.odishapackage.com/puri-konark-chilika-tour-package.php

Email: info@odishapackage.com

Phone: +91 6383801414