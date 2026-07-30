Decrypt Compliance Expands Modern SOC 2 and Multi-Framework Audit Services for B2B SaaS Companies

SAN JOSE, CA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — As enterprise customers place greater emphasis on cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management, more B2B SaaS companies are turning to independent audits to demonstrate trust. Decrypt Compliance, a Silicon Valley-based CPA firm specializing in cybersecurity, privacy, and AI governance audits, continues to strengthen its position as a preferred compliance partner for high-growth technology companies seeking efficient and credible certification services.

Founded in 2023 by Raymond Cheng, CPA, CITP, CISSP, CISA, CIPP/E, CCSK, Decrypt Compliance was built around a straightforward idea: auditors should understand the technology environments they evaluate. By combining accounting expertise with hands-on experience in security and cloud operations, the firm helps organizations complete complex audits with greater clarity, fewer delays, and a more practical approach.

“Technology companies move quickly, and compliance should support that growth rather than slow it down,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. “Our goal is to provide rigorous, independent audits while making the process understandable, efficient, and aligned with how modern SaaS businesses operate.”

Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Compliance

Many growing software companies face similar challenges during audit engagements. Teams often spend significant time explaining cloud infrastructure, security controls, and engineering workflows before an auditor can begin evaluating the effectiveness of those controls.

Raymond Cheng recognized this challenge after spending more than a decade working across cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance. His career includes conducting over 50 cybersecurity audits at EY and supporting technology risk initiatives at global organizations including Salesforce and Tencent.

These experiences shaped the foundation of Decrypt Compliance: a firm designed specifically for cloud-native businesses that need auditors who understand modern technology environments.

Today, Decrypt Compliance supports organizations ranging from startups preparing for their first security assessment to established technology companies pursuing multiple certifications across different frameworks.

Recognition from the Accounting and Technology Communities

Decrypt Compliance’s growth has been accompanied by recognition from respected organizations within the accounting profession.

Raymond Cheng was named to the Forbes Best-In-State CPAs list in both 2025 and 2026. The recognition spans all areas of accounting practice, highlighting professionals who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the profession.

In addition, Cheng serves as a California CITP Champion, a role that supports innovation and technology leadership within the accounting community. He is also a frequent speaker on cybersecurity audits, privacy programs, artificial intelligence governance, and emerging compliance trends.

Beyond professional contributions, Cheng serves on the board of the San Francisco Bay Area Rotary Club, where he supports community and humanitarian initiatives.

A Multi-Framework Approach Designed for Growth

Many organizations today require more than a single certification. Enterprise customers increasingly ask vendors to demonstrate security, privacy, and governance across multiple standards.

To address these needs, Decrypt Compliance provides audit and certification services across ten major frameworks:

SOC 1

SOC 2

SOC 3

ISO 27001

ISO 27701

ISO 42001

PCI DSS

HIPAA

HITRUST

GDPR

By supporting multiple frameworks under one organization, Decrypt helps clients reduce duplication and streamline evidence collection efforts. Companies pursuing more than one certification benefit from working with a single team that understands how controls overlap across standards.

This approach can reduce operational complexity and create a more efficient path toward long-term compliance goals.

Technology-Enabled Audit Methodology

Decrypt Compliance combines traditional audit rigor with modern tools and processes.

The firm integrates technology and AI-enabled workflows into different stages of the audit process, helping improve consistency, identify potential risks earlier, and reduce repetitive requests for information.

While technology supports efficiency, professional judgment remains central to every engagement. Independent assessments continue to be led by experienced auditors who understand both compliance requirements and real-world technology environments.

The result is a process designed to balance speed, quality, and reliability.

Visit More- https://decrypt.cpa/soc-2/

Building Trust Through Transparency

Trust is fundamental to every compliance engagement. For that reason, Decrypt Compliance maintains a public Trust Center that allows prospective clients to independently verify important credentials and qualifications.

The firm’s credentials include:

California CPA Firm License #9491

AICPA Accredited Member Firm status

PASS rating in its AICPA Peer Review

Accredited ISO 27001 Certification Body status

Authorized HITRUST Assessment Provider designation

Decrypt Compliance refers to these as “credentials you can actually verify,” providing organizations with additional confidence during vendor evaluation and due diligence processes.

Client Experiences Reflect a Partnership Approach

Customer feedback highlights several themes that define the firm’s approach: responsiveness, technical expertise, and clear communication.

Decrypt Compliance currently maintains a 4.9 out of 5 rating on G2 based on verified customer reviews. Clients have described engagements as collaborative and educational, noting that audit teams take time to understand products, business operations, and technical environments.

Several clients have emphasized the value of having auditors who are familiar with cloud-native architectures and modern software development practices. Others have highlighted the firm’s commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

Feedback from clients has also contributed to ongoing enhancements in communication practices and project workflows, helping Decrypt continue refining the experience it delivers.

Supporting the Future of Trust

As cybersecurity, privacy, and AI governance continue to evolve, organizations increasingly need compliance partners who understand both regulatory expectations and technological innovation.

Decrypt Compliance was created to meet that need by combining professional independence, technical expertise, and a practical understanding of how technology companies grow.

By helping organizations build stronger security programs and earn customer trust, the firm aims to make compliance not just a requirement, but a foundation for long-term business success.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a Silicon Valley-based, California-licensed CPA firm specializing in independent cybersecurity, privacy, and AI governance audits for growth-focused technology companies. Founded in 2023 by Raymond Cheng, the firm provides services including SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 42001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, and GDPR assessments. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Decrypt Compliance combines cross-framework expertise with a modern, technology-enabled methodology designed for cloud-native businesses.

Media Contact

Decrypt Compliance

3031 Tisch Way

San Jose, California 95128 USA

Email: info@decrypt.cpa

Website: https://decrypt.cpa/